Daytona 500: Christopher Bell will make his third Daytona 500 start this Sunday, February 20th. In 2021, Bell qualified fifth and led a total of 32 laps but suffered a flat tire and spin under green in stage two. Bell rebounded to earn a 16th-place finish. Bell qualified 19th in 2020 for his first career Daytona 500 start and teamed up with his fellow Toyota teammates throughout the race and under caution on lap 185 he was sitting second. Unfortunately, when racing resumed, he found himself without drafting help and got shuffled back in the field. While working his way back forward he sustained damage when a car spun in front of him, resulting in a 21st-place finish for Bell.

