A new season of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires will burst into life early next week in Florida with the annual “Spring Training” sessions at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The two-day test on Monday and Tuesday, February 14-15, will see the official debut of a new Tatuus chassis in both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. The cars will make their competition bow at the opening races of the season a few hundred miles to the north as part of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix later this month.

