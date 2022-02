Like a lot of people, I looked into going rooftop solar, but after doing some extensive research came away with more negatives than positives. To start with, the big fight between the solar and electric companies is their "net metering charge.” The solar companies want the electric companies to buy their electric back at "retail" prices. That would be like trying to sell Walmart milk for $3.59 a gallon or gas to a gas station for $3.40 a gallon. All companies buy wholesale in order to cover their overhead and labor. What the solar industry is really doing here is shifting the burden of cost and maintenance of the electric company’s grid to all the non-solar users, which will raise nonusers cost of electricity.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO