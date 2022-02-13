ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Erin Jackson Becomes First Black American Woman to Win Gold in Speed Skating

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Erin Jackson is the first Black American woman to win an Olympic speed skating medal and the first U.S. woman to win a speed skating gold since 1994 after taking home the women’s 500m...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bowe
AOL Corp

Erin Jackson wins historic gold medal in 500m after nearly missing the Olympics

After a stumble in the Olympic qualifiers, Erin Jackson's gold-medal dreams were over. Jackson failed to qualify for the 500-meter event at the Beijing Olympics, but then something beautiful happened. Her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot, giving Jackson a second chance. Jackson did not waste it, picking up a gold medal in the 500-meter event Sunday in Beijing.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
WPTV

How to watch: Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe to compete in women's 500m

American speed skater and World Cup standings leader Erin Jackson will make her 2022 Winter Olympic debut on Sunday. She and fellow Americans Brittany Bowe and Kimi Goetz will race in the women's 500m. Jackson made the U.S. Olympic team in 2018 as a newcomer of speed skating. Four years...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Erin Jackson, speedskater whose best friend gave her Olympic spot, wins gold

A 29-year-old Florida native and lifelong rollerblader became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating Sunday. Erin Jackson earned her first Olympic medal in the women’s 500- meter speedskating race at the Beijing Games, an event Team USA has not won since 1994. Jackson finished her lap in a mere 37.04 seconds.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Skating#Olympics#Black American
KCRA.com

2022 Winter Olympics Day 8 Top Moments: Watch Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner win gold in mixed snowboard cross

American Lindsey Jacobellis, the first member of Team USA to win a gold medal in Beijing with her performance in snowboard cross, has earned another spot at the top of the podium. She and teammate Nick Baumgartner were golden in the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In men’s hockey, Team USA toppled rival Canada for the first time at an Olympics in 12 years.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

WATCH: Erin Jackson Skate Toward Historic Gold at 2022 Olympics

Erin Jackson has officially made the history books as the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating. Jackson finished first with a time of 37.04, defeating Japan’s Miho Takagi, the ROC’s Angelina Golikova and reigning champion Ariana Fontana of Italy. She is the first woman...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe Goes Gold Again, Wins Biathlon 10km Sprint

In his third Olympics appearance, Johannes Thingnes Boe is making this year his best trip yet. The 28-year-old Norwegian biathlete won the 10km sprint on Saturday morning, clinching his third medal in Beijing after claiming gold in mixed relay and bronze in individual. Thingnes Boe now has three career Olympic...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics: No medal for Charlotte Bankes after fifth place in mixed team snowboard cross

Charlotte Bankes has seen the path past Olympic devastation thanks to a first crack at the bonkers boardercross mixed team event.It has been a week of missed opportunities for Team GB in Beijing, none more so medal favourite Bankes’s quarter-final exit in the individual competition.The chance to get back on the board alongside Olympic debutant Huw Nightingale always felt like the best way to start the long road back - and they finished sixth, flirting with a medal.“I’m not quite over it, but the team has worked incredibly hard to get me back on it,” said Bankes, whose race was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Bruce Mouat ‘excited’ for Sweden clash as Team GB aim for curling semi-finals

Great Britain curling skip Bruce Mouat is braced for a Tuesday showdown with reigning world champion Niklas Edin as he looks to seal his side’s place in the men’s curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Mouat held his nerve to deliver the final stone match-winner to sink Switzerland 6-5 and secure his fourth straight win in the competition, keeping them second behind Edin’s unbeaten Swedes and on the brink of booking their top-four berth.Edin has won five world titles – including last year when he denied Mouat a first crown in Calgary – but is still seeking an elusive...
SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy