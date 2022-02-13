ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTEJZ_0eDLCyn500
Chris Schad

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson became one of the greatest collegiate running backs of all-time at Oklahoma. But according to Ed Orgeron, there was a chance that career could have happened at USC.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Orgeron declared that Peterson was the one recruit that broke his heart. During his time as an assistant at USC, Orgeron said he established "a wonderful relationship" with Peterson and even drove with him 30 miles to scout a high school basketball opponent.

But when Orgeron asked Peterson what it would take to commit to the Trojans, he revealed that his father, who was incarcerated on federal charges of laundering money acquired from the distribution of crack cocaine, was a big reason why he decided on Oklahoma.

"Me and [USC head coach] Pete Carroll tried to go get him and to go see him but they wouldn't let us in," Orgeron recalled. "But Adrian said 'Coach, my dad will be able to watch my games where he's at if I go to Oklahoma.'"

Like many college coaches, Orgeron wouldn't take no for an answer. He tried to get Peterson's father transferred from a federal facility in Texarkana, Texas to one in Los Angeles so he could watch his son but ultimately failed.

"I competed." Orgeron chuckled.

While USC's dynasty racked up a pair of national titles behind Reggie Bush and LenDale White, it would have been even more terrifying with Peterson in the backfield. Alas, the Trojans won back-to-back titles while Peterson became a star with the Sooners.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

NFL running back Adrian Peterson removed from Houston-bound flight, arrested

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Airport Police. Peterson, 36, is accused of verbally and physically assaulting his wife on a plane that was leaving for Houston, where he lives.
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

On Sunday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. While on NFL Network this Friday, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts on the game. Unsurprisingly, Orgeron will not pick against Joe Burrow. After all, they had some great memories together...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Adrian Peterson looks to extend career in Seattle

LOS ANGELES — The list of career accolades for Adrian Peterson is as impressive as any. The 15-year veteran is fifth in NFL history in rushing yards and the only non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. But the 36-year-old running back says he is not...
NFL
On3.com

Adrian Peterson releases statement following arrest

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for domestic violence on Sunday, following an alleged incident with his wife Ashley Brown on an airplane. According to reports, Peterson and his wife were on a plane, heading back to Houston from Los Angeles. After a verbal altercation, Peterson was removed from the plane and was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence at LAX.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Adrian Peterson
On3.com

Ed Orgeron believes NIL will change recruiting

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show Friday and addressed his feelings on name, image and likeness. With Coach O leaving Baton Rouge after one season of NIL, he only had a taste of what it was like to recruit during this new era. Despite this, he believes he would have adapted to the changes NIL presents on the recruiting front.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ed Orgeron takes Joe Burrow over Reggie Bush, reveals impressive story

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Ed Orgeron was put into a bind. To illustrate, Patrick asked the former LSU coach the hard-hitting questions, like who would he rather take, Joe Burrow or Reggie Bush?. While Bush may be the most electrifying athlete to grace college football, Orgeron...
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Sooners
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Did police allow Alvin Kamara to play in Pro Bowl despite assault allegations?

Per ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Kamara was accused on injuring someone at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday evening. The player was taken into custody without incident following yesterday’s game. Curiously, some reports out of Las Vegas indicate that police were aware of the assault allegations and still allowed Kamara to play in the Pro Bowl (as detailed by Jason Cole on Twitter).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy