Jamie Lynn Spears is getting into phase 3 of her return to the entertainment industry ... making moves to start a new podcast, where no topics will be off-limits. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jamie Lynn has a grand plan for her entertainment return and her next step is launching a podcast. What's interesting about that -- especially for her sister, Britney Spears -- is that we're told no topics are off the table for JLS, and she could discuss everything from her career to her childhood ... but unclear if she she will choose to discuss Britney.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO