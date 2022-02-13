ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey girls win fifth straight, jump to the top of BNC race

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G02KW_0eDLCfGW00

ALPENA — Over the last couple years, the Petoskey girls’ basketball team has shined in some pretty big moments.

Friday night came as another.

Looking to stay in the Big North Conference race, on their longest league road trip, the Northmen took care of business once again in Alpena with a 43-38 victory.

“Like we’ve told the girls the last two conference games, every game we’re playing for the championship now,” Petoskey coach Bryan Shaw said. “As long as we keep winning, we’re playing those kind of games. They really stepped up in the second half tonight.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them tonight. They didn’t hang their heads at halftime and then came back and had a good second half.”

It came as a fifth straight victory for Petoskey, moving them to 10-6 overall on the season and moved them into the driver seat of the BNC race at 5-2.

Traverse City West helped the Northmen out by beating Gaylord Friday night, moving the Blue Devils to 5-3 while Alpena also sits at 5-3 in conference.

Remaining on Petoskey’s schedule within the BNC include West, Central and Cadillac.

The first half for Petoskey was a forgettable one, as they trailed 14-6 after the opening quarter, then 25-14 at the half, struggling to find the basket.

“Our first half was miserable,” said Shaw. “We came out in the second half with great energy, a lot of positivity. Grayson Guy really gets us going with her positive attitude and positive talking on the court.”

Petoskey’s Hayley Flynn then got Petoskey going in the third quarter with three 3-pointers, while Kenzie Bromley got to the line and knocked down her shots, making it a 31-28 Alpena lead after three.

Bromley continued to shine in the fourth, scoring 13 points and capped off a 6 of 6 second half at the free throw line.

“Kenzie carried us offensively,” Shaw said. “But a lot of her points came off good assists. Grayson hit her on a nice post up. Carol (Guy) hit her on a couple cuts and Hayley, she came in and hit three threes for us. So she played well.”

Bromley led with 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Flynn scored 11 points, Caroline Guy had 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals, Grayson Guy had six rebounds and a pair of assists and Hope Wegmann had six points and three rebounds.

“What we didn’t do against them the first time was rebound and we did tonight,” added Shaw. “Grayson, Carol and Kenzie on the sides really rebounded well, then our guards had to box out and Hope, Ellie (Pollion) and Hayley really rebounded well.”

Petoskey will stay in league play up next when they head to Traverse City West on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Petoskey previously earned a 35-18 win over the Titans, though things are starting to click a bit for West, with back to back wins with 64 and 57 points.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Alpena, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Petoskey, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Alpena, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Petoskey, MI
Basketball
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
Alpena, MI
Basketball
The Hill

Navy engineer pleads guilty in submarine spy case

A Navy engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information on nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in a West Virginia federal court of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. As part of his plea deal, he is facing between 12.5 years and 17.5 years in prison.
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Parkland father climbs crane to deliver gun violence message

(The Hill) — The father of a boy who died in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School climbed a construction crane near the White House on Monday in an effort to encourage action on gun violence. Manuel Oliver — the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnc#Titans#Highschool#The Blue Devils#Central
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
CELEBRITIES
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

561
Followers
713
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy