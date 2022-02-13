ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden-Putin Phone Calls Plot Shift from Ukraine 'Concerns' to NATO War Footing

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

Phone calls between President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin over the past year show a shift towards a war footing over Ukraine.

Three conversations between the leaders help plot the descent from "concerns" to the real possibility of conflict.

Biden warned Putin during an hourlong call on Saturday that the U.S. and its allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" on Russia if it invades Ukraine, according to a readout shared by the White House.

The West wanted to "engage in diplomacy," it said, but warned "we are equally prepared for other scenarios."

So, despite repeated high-profile calls and ongoing dialogue, how did relations get here?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8CYA_0eDLCbjc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKaPF_0eDLCbjc00

Russia has repeatedly denied that it intends to invade its neighbor despite massing well more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Nearly a year has passed since Moscow's buildup of troops first sparked alarm .

In a phone call on April 13 last year, Biden emphasized America's "unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," according the White House.

"The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," it added.

Biden also reaffirmed his goal of building "a stable and predictable relationship" with Russia and proposed a summit meeting in a third country during that call.

But by December, tensions between Russia and Ukraine had escalated significantly prompting Biden to warn Putin of sweeping economic sanctions in a bid to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

Biden "voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," according to a readout of a Biden-Putin video call on December 7.

Biden also "reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy," according to the readout.

But two months on, talks remain at an impasse.

On January 24, the Pentagon announced it has put about 8,500 troops on standby for possible deployment to eastern Europe.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan , warned on Saturday that U.S. intelligence shows a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin within days.

That came as NATO rebuffed Russian demands that included Ukraine be prohibited from joining the military alliance and that NATO pull back forces from Eastern Europe.

In a sign the U.S. is preparing for a worst-case scenario, the U.S. is evacuating most of its staff from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Americans are being urged to leave Ukraine.

On Saturday's Biden-Putin call, the U.S. president made a more forceful push to deter Putin from attacking Ukraine, the White House readout showed.

The U.S. remains committed to diplomacy to end the crisis, Biden said in Saturday's phone call, but is "equally prepared for other scenarios."

Both leaders will surely hope the next phone call prevents the world from having to find out what those scenarios are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGgcd_0eDLCbjc00

Comments / 14

Rich
15h ago

how many people did the last retard get killed because he was too busy selling off his stock instead of announcing the virus!!!

Reply(2)
5
Related
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Reuters

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Monday, the first of several planned NATO deployments amid fears in the region about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. read more. The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Crimea#The White House#Ukrainian#Russian#European
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
Telegraph

If Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, you wouldn't know it in Moscow

If Vladimir Putin really was on the brink of launching a generation-defining war, you would not know it in Moscow. Russia’s surprise annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 was preceded by several months of incessant anti-Ukrainian propaganda on state television tightly controlled by the Kremlin. This time, the Kremlin is not priming Russians for an all-out war.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
790K+
Followers
82K+
Post
748M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy