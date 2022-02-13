ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabinho keeps up his Liverpool scoring streak to keep Burnley bottom

By Richard Jolly at Turf Moor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG9MP_0eDLCaqt00

In a year when Jürgen Klopp has spent £50m on a forward , Liverpool seem to have gained a prolific scorer. Not Luis Díaz – or not yet, anyway – but Fabinho. Klopp’s title hopes may be faint but they could have been extinguished without his newly potent holding midfielder. Fabinho’s fifth goal of 2022 reduced the gap to Manchester City to nine points; had it not been scored by the man who shields the back four, the temptation would have been to call it a poacher’s strike, scrambled in from half a yard and showing a predatory instinct associated more with strikers.

The importance of a clinical touch was underlined as Burnley lacked one. Their last 851 minutes of top-flight football have yielded them a mere three goals, just as they have a solitary league win here in more than a year.

Related: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa: Premier League – as it happened

One unwanted statistic ought to have changed and another could have done courtesy of a first half when they had the superior chances. And yet, thanks to Fabinho, Burnley went in with a deficit. Unlike against Manchester United last Tuesday, there was no comeback. Seven points from safety, their local derbies next season are likelier to involve Wigan and Blackpool than Liverpool and United.

For Liverpool, however, it was the definition of a hard-fought win. Troubled initially, and unconvincing before the interval, they played with greater authority after Fabinho struck. Virgil van Dijk eventually looked unruffled in the Burnley gales. Others dug in. “We made our shirts dirty,” Klopp grinned.

He could be grateful his plans required a rethink. The initial intention was for Sadio Mané to be a substitute. Promoted to start because of Diogo Jota’s dead leg, he proved Liverpool’s brightest attacker, taking the momentum he gained in the Africa Cup of Nations to a different continent and a very different climate as Díaz was spared a baptism of wind, rain and cold. Even by Burnley’s standards, it was inclement weather. “Everything was set up to be a banana skin for us,” said Klopp. “The wind was ridiculous. It came from all directions.”

If the stereotype suggested it was scarcely a day for Brazilians, Fabinho proved otherwise. What looked the most prosaic of goals, it was the product of planning. Liverpool are the division’s set-piece specialists and, when they were otherwise uncreative, they forged two clear openings from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dead-ball delivery and Mané’s elusiveness. Each brought saves from Nick Pope, but with a different sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKoPu_0eDLCaqt00
Burnley’s Wout Weghorst is denied by the Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson, at Turf Moor. Photograph: Rich Linley/CameraSport/Getty Images

When Mané met the right-back’s free-kick with a half-volley, it thudded into the goalkeeper’s chest and bounced to safety. Then Mané arrived in space Liverpool had pinpointed but he had to improvise a low header from Alexander-Arnold’s corner, Fabinho stole in behind James Tarkowski to shoot. Pope saved, but the midfielder bundled in the rebound.

“He scores a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box,” beamed Klopp. After four goals in 142 games, this was Fabinho’s fifth in seven. Klopp shouldered the blame for his previous barren spell. “He probably would have scored much more goals for Liverpool if I had put him in the box in offensive set pieces,” he said. “Only recently we did and he scores.”

Pope, apart from a Naby Keïta shot he clawed away, was relatively untroubled. Along with a scuffed effort from the substitute Jota, Liverpool’s greatest threat in open play was when Ben Mee almost turned Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his own net.

The visiting defence was subjected to a stiffer examination against awkward, attritional opponents. “We dealt with it pretty well,” Klopp said, but only after fraught moments. There were points where it appeared to be the quintessential Burnley performance, save for the most important element: the finish.

“Frustrated,” said their manager, Sean Dyche. “We have created some golden chances and we have to keep on doing that and we have got to take them.” In particular, Wout Weghorst, the January signing from Wolfsburg , has to. “You can see his cleverness and work ethic,” said Dyche and if Weghorst’s touches suggested the giant Dutchman may be an upgrade on the departed Chris Wood, definitive judgments may be formed on the basis of their respective goal tallies. Weghorst’s wait to open his Burnley account goes on after a display of profligacy.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

When Liverpool were caught on the counterattack, Ashley Westwood led it, Jay Rodriguez slid his strike partner in on goal and Weghorst’s dinked shot over Alisson was going wide even before Alexander-Arnold hacked it away. Weghorst was off target again later, drilling a half-volley past the post, after Connor Roberts’ ball over the top. “He will score goals,” said Dyche. “I am absolutely convinced of that.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, got a first league goal in 11 months against Manchester United but was wasteful when his touch was poor and Alisson saved, just as the goalkeeper had earlier denied Josh Brownhill. He was not the only Brazilian to prevail in Burnley.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Naby Keïta
Person
Ben Mee
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Jay Rodriguez
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Alisson
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Manchester United#Newcastle 1 0 Aston Villa
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Robertson on matchwinner Fabinho: His all-round game has been magnificent

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson hailed matchwinner Fabinho for victory at Burnley. Fabinho struck the only goal of the game. Robertson told the club's website: "His all-round game has been magnificent. He is well known for breaking up the play and getting the balls back and feeding the strikers more so, but he seems to be popping up at the right place at the right time just now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Burnley vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Mohamed Salah is set to start his first Liverpool match since early January as the Reds visit Burnley in the Premier League today. The Premier League’s top scorer returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to make a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Leicester on Thursday, following Egypt’s penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the continental cup final. Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the tournament for the first time, is in contention to make the squad after returning to the club following his country’s celebrations. Liverpool won both of their Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fabinho making the most of tactical tweak, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits matchwinner Fabinho would have scored more goals in his career had he afforded the midfielder more opportunity.The Brazil international’s fifth goal in eight matches five minutes before half-time helped his side grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions at Turf Moor.None of his team-mates have scored more since the turn of the year, and Klopp said part of the uptick had been a change in tactics.“He would have probably scored more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box around offensive set-pieces,” said the Reds boss.“Only recently we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

151K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy