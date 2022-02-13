ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘State of the Union’ Examines a Disintegrating Marriage in Season 2

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 1 day ago

Can this marriage be saved? Should it? Heady questions to tackle on Valentine’s Day, launch date for the...

Roush Review: ‘State of the Union’ Is a Bittersweet Valentine

Heady questions to tackle on Valentine’s Day, launch date for the wittily bittersweet second season of State of the Union, writer Nick Hornby’s Emmy-winning romantic-dramedy anthology. Airing over 10 nights on SundanceTV, each episode, directed by Stephen Frears, is comprised of a brisk but deep 10-minute conversation. (The entire season can be binge-watched in one satisfying gulp on AMC+ and Sundance Now.)
‘State of the Union’ – Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson Talk Season 2

The second season of SundanceTV’s Emmy Award-winning short-form anthology series State of the Union premieres on Valentine’s Day 2022. Season one focused on the troubled marriage of Tom and Louise, played by Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike. Season two stars Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson as Scott and Ellen, another married couple who’ve turned to counseling to save their relationship.
Nick Hornby’s ‘State of the Union’ starts Season 2: How to watch and stream for free

“State of the Union” Season 2 premieres on SundanceTV on Monday, Jan. 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the series on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. This season follows a married couple who meet at a coffee shop every week before their marriage counseling sessions. The first season of the series premiered in 2019 with Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike, who played a young couple in a similar crisis.
‘State of the Union’ Season 2 Review: Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson Explore a Marriage on the Rocks

This Valentines’s Day aptly marks the return of SundanceTV’s Emmy-winning short-form series “State of the Union,” written and created by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears. In the first season three years ago, we followed Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike’s characters, Tom and Louise in the 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session (with the season counting as 10 weeks of sessions). Season 2 uses the same approach with a new couple, Scott and Ellen, played by Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson. But Scott and Ellen have 30 years of marriage and baggage to contend with as they weigh the pros and cons of a potential divorce, and their sessions take place above a Connecticut hipster coffee shop, not across the street from a pretty empty U.K. pub.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Frears
Person
Nick Hornby
