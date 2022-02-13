‘State of the Union’ Examines a Disintegrating Marriage in Season 2

This Valentines’s Day aptly marks the return of SundanceTV’s Emmy-winning short-form series “State of the Union,” written and created by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears. In the first season three years ago, we followed Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike’s characters, Tom and Louise in the 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session (with the season counting as 10 weeks of sessions). Season 2 uses the same approach with a new couple, Scott and Ellen, played by Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson. But Scott and Ellen have 30 years of marriage and baggage to contend with as they weigh the pros and cons of a potential divorce, and their sessions take place above a Connecticut hipster coffee shop, not across the street from a pretty empty U.K. pub.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO