ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds ballot drop box ban for April election

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpkpZ_0eDLCHHC00
The Wisconsin Supreme Court room at the state Capitol building in Madison. (Royalbroil/Wikipedia Commons via Courthouse News)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend, through an upcoming April election, a stay of a recent lower court order banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes and the return of an absentee ballot by someone other than the voter.

The decision casts further doubt on these election practices in future Wisconsin elections, including consequential contests for a U.S. Senate seat and the governorship this fall.

Taxpayers represented by conservative nonprofit law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) sued in June 2021 over guidance memos the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) issued in March and August 2020 allowing absentee ballots to be returned to unstaffed drop boxes in a voter’s municipality instead of being mailed or returned to a clerk and allowing third parties to return a voter’s absentee ballot.

Wisconsin state law is silent on the explicit legality of drop boxes. The voting method exploded as a safe absentee alternative for voters amid the coronavirus pandemic, particularly during the 2020 general election, during which more than 2 million absentee ballots were cast throughout the state.

Opponents of drop boxes say state law permits only two legal ways to vote absentee in Wisconsin: either a voter can mail the ballot themselves, or they can return it to the municipal clerk’s office themselves. Any other method involving drop boxes or another person returning someone else’s ballot is illegal and invites fraud, they say, though there is little to no evidence to support the latter claim.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren agreed with WILL on Jan. 13 and barred both practices in any future elections — including a Feb. 15 primary that was a little more than a month away at the time — on the basis that state statutes were clear that an elector must personally be involved in casting their ballot, regardless of informal rules issued to clerks by the WEC.

Bohren refused to pause his ban about a week later, feeling the stay would not cause confusion among voters and clerks and that the WEC had plenty of time to reverse course on their guidance before upcoming elections.

But the Wisconsin Court of Appeals felt differently, and three days later it granted a stay requested by groups including Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, leaving drop boxes in place for the Feb. 15 primary.

WILL asked the state supreme court to reverse the appellate court, but the high court narrowly decided 4-3 not to overturn the stay, in part because absentee voting for the Feb. 15 election was already well underway.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn broke with the court’s conservative majority and sided with its three-judge liberal bloc in that Jan. 28 order.

However, Hagedorn rejoined his right-leaning colleagues on Friday in nixing drop boxes and letting another person return an absentee ballot not their own for a local general election on April 5, handing a loss to the same interest groups who fought for the previous stay.

In the three-page unsigned 4-3 order on Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court majority said because the timetable is more relaxed, and because those asking for a stay had not shown the interest groups, the voters they represent, or the public at large will suffer irreparable or substantial harm, a stay through the April 5 election was unwarranted.

The record, the justices said, “indicates that the [WEC] can comply with the circuit court’s order so as to ameliorate concerns about voter confusion and election administration before the April 5, 2022, election commences. The need for additional relief in the form of an extended stay has not been established.”

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley laced into the majority in a short dissent, joined by Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.

“Once again, a majority of this court makes it more difficult to vote. With apparent disregard for the confusion it is causing, the majority provides next to no notice to municipal clerks, changing procedures at the eleventh hour and applying different procedures from those that applied to the primary in the very same election cycle,” Bradley wrote.

Bradley found it regrettable that “municipal clerks will likely feel a sense of whiplash,” considering that procedures for drop boxes and the return of absentee ballots by a third party have been in effect for at least two years and are now undone with a single sentence of rationale from the majority, though both may be valid again within a few months once the court rules on the merits of the case.

The majority’s order, Bradley said, will cause confusion and harm for voters and clerks.

“But the greatest harm of the majority’s misstep may be the undermining of the election process itself. Indeed, the only parties not harmed by today’s decision are those who would cast meritless doubt on our elections,” the justice concluded.

Representatives with WILL, the WEC and Law Forward, a progressive Madison-based firm which represented intervening interest groups in the drop boxes lawsuit, could not be immediately reached for comment on the high court’s decision after business hours on Friday.

The state Supreme Court has no arguments or other proceedings currently scheduled in WILL’s lawsuit. The court declined last week to take up a similar action from former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers for the governorship this fall.

Hagedorn voted alongside the high court’s liberals in denying Kleefisch’s lawsuit, drawing a dissent from conservative Justices Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Grassl Bradley, and Chief Justice Annette Ziegler.

This story first appeared in Courthouse News Service and is republished by permission. Read more here.

Comments / 6

Mrs. Gibson
1d ago

Unconstitutional to have these drop boxes. Never again!!

Reply
11
Ken Pickett
1d ago

When the courts become political venues , you get politically biased rulings💩🐘💩🐘

Reply(2)
6
Related
WausauPilot

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor former State Sen. Joseph S. Leean

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin are ordered to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to honor Wisconsin State Sen. Joseph S. Leean, who died on Feb. 2. First elected in 1984 to the Wisconsin State Senate from the 14th Senate District, Sen. Leean was reelected in 1988 and again in 1992, and served as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee from 1993 to 1995. In 1995, Leean was appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Family Services, now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which he led for six years. Sen. Leean also served his community as a business leader and longtime president of the Chain O’Lakes Sanitary District and will be remembered for his commitment to bipartisanship, integrity, and devotion to his family.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Seventh Circuit considers Wisconsin defamation law

CHICAGO (CN) — What is defamation, and to what extent can news outlets be held liable for it under Wisconsin law? These are the questions at the heart of a defamation case that came before the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. The three-judge panel considered a...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

Wisconsin legislative retirements climb

The rash of legislative retirements in Wisconsin is now running through leadership. On the heels of Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, announcing he won’t seek re-election, Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, has decided it’s time to walk away as well. Bewley, 70, has been on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Thompson hails fight against virus in farewell as UW leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson, the 80-year-old former governor who has spent more than 50 years in public service, said in a farewell address Friday that the University of Wisconsin System has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than before he took over as interim president. Thompson took...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Vos fights attempts to ID deleted election probe records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is trying to block a liberal watchdog group’s attempts to have him identify records that were illegally destroyed related to the ongoing investigation into the 2020 presidential election. Vos argues that he has no knowledge of any destroyed records...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Annette Ziegler
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. February 4, 2022. Editorial: Nonpartisan redistricting still needed in Wisconsin. Back in 1953, East German poet Bertolt Brecht wrote “Die Lösung,” a poem satirizing the government’s response to an uprising earlier that year. In it, he noted government leaflets said the people had forfeited the government’s confidence and must work to win it back.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Legalizing marijuana gaining momentum in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The push to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin enjoys some bipartisan support, but backers of bills that would make it legal for either medical or recreational use say it won’t happen this year. Still, the top Democrat in the state Senate said Wednesday that Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Will the Lincoln Hills youth prison finally close, and at what cost?

The fate of the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile facilities in Irma is still in limbo, with legislators introducing a bill that would authorize the creation of a new Type 1 juvenile correctional facility in Milwaukee County. Under the Senate Bill (SB-520) about $42 million in the general fund would be allocated to develop the new facility, vital if the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls are to ever close completely. For many legislators who discussed the bill during Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety hearing, closing the notorious facilities has been a long time goal.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Absentee Voting#Election Fraud#Senate#Wec
WausauPilot

City docs: Some Wausau wells showed contamination in 2019

Five of six Wausau wells tested in 2019 after future drinking water standards were shared statewide already showed toxic substances at levels exceeding the new recommendation, city documents show. But those numbers were not announced to the public until Wednesday, after a second round of testing was complete. In June...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau approves performance-based bonuses for employees

The Wausau City Council on Tuesday approved establishing a budget of about $100,000 and an accompanying plan to recognize exemplary performance of employees, funds that will be distributed at the discretion and recommendation of their department heads. “It is a way for us to identify exemplary employees,” City’s Human Resources...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Child care in Wausau costs more than in-state college tuition

If the pandemic had a silver lining for Miranda Lee, it was in her Wausau employer’s work at home policy that allowed her to stay home with her infant son. Without that, Lee said, she would have been forced to make a painful choice between staying employed and quitting her job in order to make ends meet. With costs soaring, Lee knew that sending her son to a day care would have cost more than all her other living expenses combined, an unsustainable situation she is relieved not to have faced.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin DMV issues smishing alert

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has received numerous reports of fraudulent text messages sent to Wisconsinites purporting to be from DMV to scam them to reveal personal information, such as identifying information or credit card numbers. In the world of cybersecurity, this is referred to as “smishing” (SMS phishing).
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

Local elections: Meet the candidates for Dist. 1 in Wausau

One of two primary races in advance of the spring election, Wausau City Council Dist. 1, on the city’s southeast side, has drawn three candidates. On Feb. 15, the top two finishers will move on to the spring election, which will be held April 5. Dist. 1 is now represented by Pat Peckham, who announced earlier that he would not seek another term. See the map below for district boundaries.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy