INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Joe Burrow used some of the time during the bye week before the Super Bowl to watch A Football Life about former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner. In the locker room after the Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI to the Rams, 23-20, Burrow sat for a long while. One of the things he thought about was something Warner said during the show. The Rams, Warner said, had let their loss in Super Bowl XXXVI to the New England Patriots sting too much. They did not celebrate what they did accomplish. Burrow, his voice low, his right knee in apparent pain, wanted to celebrate what the Bengals had done, in stunning the NFL with a run to the Super Bowl just one season after winning four games.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO