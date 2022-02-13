ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fisherman gets angling themed graveside tribute at funeral

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A keen fisherman who died from cancer got a stunning send-off after local undertakers surprised his family with an incredible angling themed graveside tribute.

Les Gibbins often joked with funeral directors owners John and Mark Punton that they should one day take a fishing trip together.

So, when he sadly passed away in January this year, the pair decided to honour him with a burial display featuring two rods, chairs, and a pond.

Les’s widow, Denise Gibbins said she was completely “knocked back” when she came to the funeral site to find the mocked-up angling scene.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
The Independent

American woman confused by the ‘weird’ place her British husband keeps his pyjamas

Americans and Brits may speak the same language, but there’s definitely some cultural barriers between the two. American TikToker Chloe Tucker Caine went viral after showing viewers the “weird” place where her British husband folds his pyjamas.In the video, Chloe, who is a real estate agent living in New York, walks into the bedroom and asks her followers for a bit of advice. “So, my British husband does something really weird and I want to know if this is a normal British thing, okay?” Chloe cuts to the bed, where she reveals her husband’s pyjamas neatly folded and tucked behind...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Directors#Angling#Fisherman#Cancer
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Daily Mail

Grieving man is ARRESTED for littering after putting a wooden box of flowers on his fiancée's grave: Cops took action after dead woman's pastor father made complaint

A grieving man was arrested for littering in Alabama after leaving a handmade box of flowers on his 26-year-old fiancée's grave after his would-be-father-in-law made a complaint to police. Winchester Hagans, 31, of Opelika, is facing littering charges after leaving a wooden flower box at Hannah Ford's grave to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Bride Refuses to Let Sister Bring Girlfriend to Wedding

At what point does the effort to have the perfect wedding go too far?. The wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, as reported by IBIS World, and thus certain wedding choices can potentially lead to costly mistakes. For this reason, it’s not difficult to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding.
marthastewart.com

Ahead of This Organic California Wedding, the Bride's Mother Sewed Every Stitch of Her Wedding Dress by Hand

Though Amy and Sean attended the same college and shared several mutual friends, their personalities prevented them from meeting on campus: "Amy was always studiously preparing for upcoming quizzes or tests, while Sean was notoriously pursuing his dreams as the infamous DJ N2ition," says the couple. "No one would have guessed that the quiet and shy Amy would ever be seen in the same room with the loud and exuberant Sean." Years after graduation, the two matched on Hinge, and shared a memorable first meeting: a five-hour marathon date at a rooftop bar overlooking Disneyland, where Sean knew immediately that Amy was the one.
TEMECULA, CA
Duluth News Tribune

Loving daughter is frustrated by mom who won't move in with the family

Dear Carol: My mother, 84, has been living alone and doing fine but considering her age, my husband and I think she should move in with us. Our kids are gone so there’s room. She points out that she lives in a condominium with no outside work, and she hires someone to clean. It’s true that she rarely asks for help. She cared for her parents in her home so I think that this is part of her reluctance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Indy100

169K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy