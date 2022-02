The Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard is a different actress for a good reason. When the Borg Queen became the embodiment of the hive mind during the events of Star Trek: First Contact, some weren’t happy. “A single voice to speak for the Borg? HOW DARE THEY!” Except it worked. The Borg were originally pitched as insects, so of course, there’d be a single queen among a hive mind, it all checks out. It also didn’t hurt that Alice Krige did so well as the Borg Queen. She endeared herself to the fanbase with her performance and that, in turn, led to the character being more accepted. So it wasn’t surprising to see fans were mad that Krige would not be back for Star Trek: Picard.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO