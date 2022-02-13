Hogan Rips GOP Attacks on Republicans Who Don't Show '100% Fealty' to Trump
The Republican governor called the RNC's characterization of the January 6 riot as "legitimate political discourse" as...www.newsweek.com
The Republican governor called the RNC's characterization of the January 6 riot as "legitimate political discourse" as...www.newsweek.com
if he runs in 24 for president, I absolutely will consider him. he has the traditional GOP philosophy and isn't falling for the cult of personality that is 45**.
Any republican running for president in the future will need large number of Democrats to vote for them because trump supporters will never rejoin the old fold of the GOP
Trumpublicans in Congress agreed that everyone should obey the "Chosen One", just as they obey Christ's teachings not to judge or discriminate against others!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 200