ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan Rips GOP Attacks on Republicans Who Don't Show '100% Fealty' to Trump

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican governor called the RNC's characterization of the January 6 riot as "legitimate political discourse" as...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 200

Lucky Phelps
1d ago

if he runs in 24 for president, I absolutely will consider him. he has the traditional GOP philosophy and isn't falling for the cult of personality that is 45**.

Reply(33)
58
Cali swangin
1d ago

Any republican running for president in the future will need large number of Democrats to vote for them because trump supporters will never rejoin the old fold of the GOP

Reply(21)
31
Viva Satire !
1d ago

Trumpublicans in Congress agreed that everyone should obey the "Chosen One", just as they obey Christ's teachings not to judge or discriminate against others!

Reply(34)
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#Cnn#The Republican Party#Anti Trump#Rnc#U S Senate
Washington Post

A weakened Trump? As some voters edge away, he battles parts of the Republican Party he once ran.

EAST TAWAS, Mich. — Donald Trump’s pick to become Michigan’s next attorney general has a problem with the leaders of the party Trump once ran. At a recent pizza-fueled meeting with activists overlooking the ice fields of Lake Huron, Kalamazoo attorney Matthew DePerno described the top Republicans in his state as a crew of corrupt self-dealers, more interested in their own power than the Constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Anti-Trump GOP governor Hogan ‘certainly’ looking at 2024 bid as ex-president mulls return

The Republican governor of Maryland, a noted anti-Trump voice in the GOP, has confirmed he is considering a 2024 bid for the presidency.The statement came on CNN’s State of the Union, where Governor Larry Hogan was interviewed by Jake Tapper. During the interview, he said that a 2024 bid was “certainly” something he and his political advisers would take a look at, while adding that he was focused on running the state through 2022.Mr Hogan won re-election in the heavily blue state in 2018, facing off against a progressive challenger who faced opposition from Maryland’s Democratic Party establishment, which...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
790K+
Followers
82K+
Post
748M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy