ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer, Chris Hagan, Matt Adams
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away.

Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium.

Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their Super Bowl experience throughout the week.

Plus, two legends from each team will join Jarrett Payton with their breakdowns of tonight’s big game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Payton
Person
Chris Hagan
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Big Game Bound#Nexstar
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals, Rams fans not staying away from TPC Scottsdale for final round of WM Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl didn’t stop Rams and Bengals fans from getting their golf fix on Sunday at the “Greenest Show on Grass.”. The big game, which kicks off at about 4:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), has aligned with the final day of the WM Phoenix Open since 1997 and provides fans of the Bengals and Rams with the challenge of balancing the two events. For years, golf fans here have made their allegiance clear as the crowd dropoff has been as dramatic as an estimated 200,000-plus for Saturday’s third round to closer to 90,000 or so on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Super Bowl LVI Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, game time, odds, halftime show, and more

The final game day of the NFL’s 2021 season has arrived. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday!. The league’s title game will see the representatives from the two conferences go at each other at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC, will take on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on their own turf. The Rams are 4-point favorites at the moment, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp was about the only option the Los Angeles Rams had on offense at the end of Super Bowl LVI. As it turned out, he's the only one they needed. Kupp scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to cap a dramatic drive in which he also converted a fourth-down attempt with a run, caught a few huge passes and drew two key defensive penalties.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy