ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TLjG_0eDLB29l00

Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Television images showed officers detaining protesters.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a missing runaway teenager. Stephanie Garcia, 13, was last seen in the Green Oak Drive area around 7 p.m. on Friday. Garcia is 5’6 and weighs 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police find box of crystal meth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A recent report of a suspicious package led officers to a 5.5-pound box of meth, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said SPD officers were dispatched to the suspicious package report last Wednesday. Inside of the cardboard box were five gallon-size Ziploc bags of crystal meth. We know what […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police#Detroit#Ambassador Bridge#Television
interlochenpublicradio.org

Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday night after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Canada trucker protest - live: Protesters remain on Ambassador bridge in standoff with police

A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
deadlinedetroit.com

'Freedom Convoy' Covid rules protest by Canadian truckers blocks Ambassador Bridge traffic to Detroit

Truckers protesting Canada's Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions blocked traffic Monday on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. After an overnight shutdown of U.S.-bound traffic, the critical span reopened, Windsor Police tweeted at 5:52 a.m. But by 9 a.m., protesters again snarled traffic on a Wyandotte Street bridge approach, CBC reporter Chris Ensing tweets at 9 a.m. A trickle of big rigs were getting through.
TRAFFIC
Big Country News

Canadian Police Clear Vehicles on US-Canadian Border Bridge, Blocking Major Trade Route

WINDSOR, Ontario — The vehicles are gone but protesters lingered at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, keeping it closed for a fifth day. The number of demonstrators on foot continued to grow as they were joined by new ones through the morning and early afternoon. What began as several dozen grew to several hundred, nearly the size of the Canadian police on scene.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Canadian protesters out in force again, key bridge still blocked

Canadian demonstrators led by truckers angry over Covid-19 restrictions defied police and kept occupying a key bridge Saturday, while thousands more rallied in the capital as a two-week-old protest showed no signs of abating. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests that are now spreading around the globe, including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the United States. The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.
PROTESTS
gmauthority.com

More GM Production Cuts Caused By Ambassador Bridge Blockade

GM was forced to make further production cuts at its various U.S. plants last week as protestors continued to block traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit with Windsor, Ontario. GM cut one shift from its Flint Assembly plant in Michigan last week and was also forced to cut...
DETROIT, MI
Springfield News Sun

Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. It was not...
ADVOCACY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy