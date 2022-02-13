ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 2022: Dolphin chooses Cincinnati Bengals to win big game

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A Florida dolphin has predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals will win the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The rescued creature from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium chose its winner by swimming over to the Bengals flag when asked to choose between them and Los Angeles Rams .

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer as well as Sky Sports.

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
wpsdlocal6.com

Kupp's late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp's 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season _ and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Has Four Starters in Super Bowl for First Time Ever, But Cincinnati Bengals Lose to Los Angeles Rams

Ohio State had four starters in the Super Bowl for the first time ever, but they came up short of winning the game. Cornerback Eli Apple, safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Sam Hubbard and right tackle Isaiah Prince all started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s final game of the NFL season. If you include Joe Burrow, who started his college career at Ohio State but played his final two college football seasons at LSU, the Buckeyes had five starters – all for the Bengals – in Sunday night’s game.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Bengals likely to target offensive lineman in this year’s draft

After this past season, the Cincinnati Bengals will likely target an offensive lineman in this year’s draft. The Bengals offensive line let Burrow get sacked 51 times in the regular season, making him the most sacked quarterback in the NFL for this 2021 season. In the AFC wildcard game...
NFL
