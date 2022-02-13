Super Bowl 2022: Dolphin chooses Cincinnati Bengals to win big game

A Florida dolphin has predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals will win the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The rescued creature from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium chose its winner by swimming over to the Bengals flag when asked to choose between them and Los Angeles Rams .

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer as well as Sky Sports.

