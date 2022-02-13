ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fisherman gets angling themed graveside tribute at funeral

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A keen fisherman who died from cancer got a stunning send-off after local undertakers surprised his family with an incredible angling themed graveside tribute.

Les Gibbins often joked with funeral directors owners John and Mark Punton that they should one day take a fishing trip together.

So, when he sadly passed away in January this year, the pair decided to honour him with a burial display featuring two rods, chairs, and a pond.

Les’s widow, Denise Gibbins said she was completely “knocked back” when she came to the funeral site to find the mocked-up angling scene.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grieving man is ARRESTED for littering after putting a wooden box of flowers on his fiancée's grave: Cops took action after dead woman's pastor father made complaint

A grieving man was arrested for littering in Alabama after leaving a handmade box of flowers on his 26-year-old fiancée's grave after his would-be-father-in-law made a complaint to police. Winchester Hagans, 31, of Opelika, is facing littering charges after leaving a wooden flower box at Hannah Ford's grave to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
InspireMore

“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Directors#Angling#Fisherman#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

Ahead of This Organic California Wedding, the Bride's Mother Sewed Every Stitch of Her Wedding Dress by Hand

Though Amy and Sean attended the same college and shared several mutual friends, their personalities prevented them from meeting on campus: "Amy was always studiously preparing for upcoming quizzes or tests, while Sean was notoriously pursuing his dreams as the infamous DJ N2ition," says the couple. "No one would have guessed that the quiet and shy Amy would ever be seen in the same room with the loud and exuberant Sean." Years after graduation, the two matched on Hinge, and shared a memorable first meeting: a five-hour marathon date at a rooftop bar overlooking Disneyland, where Sean knew immediately that Amy was the one.
TEMECULA, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Partridge Family’ Spin-Off Star Bobby Sherman Opened Up About Becoming First Responder

Bobby Sherman certainly has one of the more interesting career pipelines. The once teen-idol made a bold shift in the 1970s, moving on from heart-breaker to heart saver. The teen idol rose to intense popularity in the late 1960s and early 1970s. However, he knew it wouldn’t last forever and used the momentum from his career to push him towards one of his true passions. In a 1998 interview with The Washington post, the star opened up about his decision to become a first responder.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bride shares tips for cutting wedding costs, after she planned her wedding for under $10,000

Planning a wedding takes time, organization, and a whole lot of dough. From food, to flowers, to the dress, weddings can total in the hundred thousands and set newlyweds back when it comes to planning for the future.However, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your personal taste for a budget. TikToker Laken Fitch is sharing her secret on how she spent under $10,000 for her wedding of 100 guests.In the video, which now has over 1.2 million views, Fitch tells viewers that the first two things she decided to cut costs on were cake and flowers. “I feel like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

“This Is My Only Goal Now.” Man In Wheelchair Gets Creative To Care For Paralyzed Dad.

Taking care of his 62-year-old dad isn’t easy, but nothing could stop Zhang Xiaodong from doing exactly that — not even the fact that he, too, has a disability. In 2008, Zhang was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that requires him to use a wheelchair. At this point, he is only able to move his hands and arms. For a while, one of their relatives took on the responsibility of caring for him and his paralyzed dad, who had a stroke, but all of that changed in March 2021 when they moved out.
ksl.com

Local company goes viral with travel-themed mystery games: get yours for 50% off!

This story is sponsored by Finders Seekers. With nearly a half-million games shipped worldwide, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries games. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace, and when you are finished you can enter to win prizes.
HOBBIES
gamepur.com

Valorant is getting a Lunar New Year event with a themed Bundle, free Event Pass, and the return of the Night Market

Due to the upcoming celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger, Valorant is holding a celebration for all of its players. Starting within the next week, players will have access to a brand new Lunar New Year-themed bundle, a free Lunar New Year event pass, and the return of the fan-favorite Night Market limited-time shop.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

501K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy