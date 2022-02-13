ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zouma withdrawn from West Ham team due to illness

By AFP
World Soccer Talk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Kurt Zouma was pulled out of the West Ham side to face Leicester on Sunday after feeling “unwell” in the warm-up, the London club said on Sunday. The French defender had initially been named in David Moyes’ starting line-up despite fury in recent days over a video that...

worldsoccertalk.com

