ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Photos: US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m

whio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m Erin Jackson of...

www.whio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Gold Medal#American
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
WPTV

How to watch: Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe to compete in women's 500m

American speed skater and World Cup standings leader Erin Jackson will make her 2022 Winter Olympic debut on Sunday. She and fellow Americans Brittany Bowe and Kimi Goetz will race in the women's 500m. Jackson made the U.S. Olympic team in 2018 as a newcomer of speed skating. Four years...
SPORTS
9NEWS

Top 2022 Winter Olympics moments for Saturday: Snowboarding, hockey, skating

BEIJING, China — From snowboarding to skating, here are Saturday's top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA scores gold in mixed team in snowboarding following this week’s historic moment for the sport as Shaun White had his final run Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 12

BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Beijing Games:. The Russian cross-country skiing team started strong and finished strong Saturday in the women’s four-person relay, winning another Olympic gold medal. Yulia Stupak broke away early with nine women chasing. On the...
SPORTS
KCRA.com

2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 Livestreams: How to watch Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor in monobob’s Olympic debut

Day 9 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is set to debut a new Olympic event in women’s bobsledding — the monobob — where one person rides in the sled. One of the favorites on a course dubbed “The Dragon’s Tail” is Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsledding gold medalist and a bronze medalist for Canada, who is now competing for the United States. After alleging abuse and harassment in Canadian bobsledding, she gained her American citizenship in San Diego in December and won her first race representing the U.S. two days later. For an unknown reason, Humphries did not compete in her final training heats heading into today's competition.
SPORTS
whio.com

Photos: US takes gold in mixed team snowboard cross at 2022 Winter Olympics

US takes gold in mixed team snowboardcross From left silver medal winners Italy's Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin; gold medal winners United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner; and bronze medal winners Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
SPORTS
whio.com

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob From left, Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, and Christine De Bruin, of Canada, pose at the podium for the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
SPORTS
WOKV

Olympics Live: Biathlon moved forward due to bitter cold

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The four-man biathlon relay race scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday has been moved to 2:30 p.m. due to exceptionally cold temperatures at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Stadium. During the relay biathletes ski three laps and shoot twice,...
SPORTS
whio.com

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
THEATER & DANCE
FOX Sports

2022 Winter Olympics Day 8: Jacobellis, Baumgartner win gold

Team USA made Olympic history at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday. After a subdued start in the Games, the U.S. picked things up this week with Nathan Chen's world record-breaking performance on Day 4, Lindsey Jacobellis securing the country's first gold medal on Day 5, Chloe Kim's jaw-dropping showing on Day 6 and Shaun White's final ride as an Olympic athlete on Day 7.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy