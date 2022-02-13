ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s Supreme Court pledge opens another avenue for talk about equality

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s plan to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court will mean extra scrutiny for the way politicians and Washington insiders talk about a confirmation fight — and the first weeks underscored how it could get treacherous. Georgetown University Law...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Easter SCOTUS confirmation in doubt as Biden deliberates

Senate Democratic leaders are racing to confirm President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick before Easter. That timeline could get murky, particularly if Biden picks a nominee who has never been through the Judiciary Committee. Biden may begin interviews with potential candidates as early as this week, though senators are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
yucommentator.org

Biden’s Racist Supreme Court Promise

On Jan. 27, Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire from the Supreme Court. Born in 1938, Breyer graduated from Harvard Law School and worked there as a professor. He also served as the chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and as the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, before being sworn in as an associate Supreme Court justice in 1994 under President Bill Clinton. He has since then served as a liberal Supreme Court justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for Supreme Court

President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Joe Biden
Deadline

Joe Biden Tells Lester Holt He’s Done A “Deep Dive” On “About Four” Potential Supreme Court Nominees

NBC News released the first clip from Lester Holt’s Super Bowl sit-down with Joe Biden, in which the president said he’s done a “deep dive” on “about four” potential Supreme Court nominees to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer. A longer version of the interview, taped earlier Thursday in Culpepper, VA, will air as part of NBC’s pre-game show Sunday, continuing a tradition where the host network lands an interview with the sitting president. “I think whomever I pick will get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason: I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here,” Biden said. “I am...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Antonio Current

Bad Takes: Ted Cruz goes race baiting after Biden pledges to put Black woman on Supreme Court

Bad Takes is a periodic column of opinion and analysis. Despite recent subfreezing temperatures and tens of thousands of Texans again going without power, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared to have stayed put rather than again fleeing to Cancún. He did make headlines, however, by plopping his weighty legal mind down on the propriety of President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fairfield Sun Times

Biden SCOTUS Nomination Won’t Change 2022 Midterms

When outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in late January, it was hailed as a “reset” for President Joe Biden. After kicking off the election year with a battery of sinking poll numbers, the president and his party are attempting to get back on offense. Biden is likely to name the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court and will rightfully count that appointment as a welcome victory. However, both history and the political environment will make that victory short-lived without a drastic change of course from the party that holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race And Ethnicity#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#Racism#The Supreme Court#Politico#Twitter#Capitol Hill#Senate
UC Daily Campus

Biden has failed young Democrats

As President Joe Biden enters the 13th month of his presidency, we must acknowledge the progress that has been made thus far. In this time, the president has made strides regarding the economy with the Build Back Better Act and the U.S.’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many, specifically young Democrats, are still left wondering when other issues will be addressed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Some of my fellow conservatives are clutching their pearls and accusing President Biden of racial discrimination for declaring that he would pick a black woman to fill the seat vacated by Justice Breyer. Those who pay attention to history know that a similar situation presented itself to President Reagan. In an effort to shore up support among women, he pledged to nominate a woman to sit on the Supreme Court. That woman was Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Associate Justice on the Court. The primary criticism seems to be that choosing a candidate based on race and gender negates the importance of qualifications. How is it that so many people assume that black female jurists are less than qualified? It is also reported that President Biden determined that his nominee should be younger than 55. Is he guilty of age discrimination? Like it or not, nominations to sit on the nation’s highest Court are guided by politics. As for me, I am vastly more interested in a nominee’s fidelity to the Constitution as written than I am with their gender and race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goodmorningamerica.com

Inflation and COVID place Biden behind key allies: The Note

It's not that Democrats don't get the magnitude of the political challenges ahead. It might be, though, that they're not sure what can be done to change fortunes ahead of the midterms. It might also be that President Joe Biden lags behind key party leaders in recognizing the severity of the issues at hand and adjusting accordingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy