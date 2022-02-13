Pac-12 basketball: Top storylines entering the stretch run, from NCAA bids to Pac-12 seeds and Player/Coach of the Year candidates

Boys Open Division: Two leagues rise above all others. After learning that St. Patrick-St. Vincent didn’t make the Open Division on Sunday, we had to check to see if Bruins were eligible. In the North Coast Section, only teams coming from Division I, II and III can be pulled up to the Open. SPSV was eligible. But the committee passed on the D-III Bruins, who improved to 19-1 on Saturday when they beat Salesian to win the Tri-County Athletic League Rock Division. It also passed on Bishop O’Dowd, the reigning Open champion from 2020. (There were no NCS playoffs last year because of the pandemic). O’Dowd went undefeated in the West Alameda County Conference’s Foothill League to finish 15-5 overall. The Dragons are on a 12-game winning streak. SPSV is the top seed in D-III, O’Dowd the No. 3 seed in D-I. The committee instead showed its love for the Diablo Athletic League’s Foothill Division and the East Bay Athletic League, which filled the six-team Open bracket with three teams apiece: No. 1 Campolindo, No. 3 Miramonte and No. 5 Northgate of the DAL Foothill and No. 2 De La Salle, No. 4 Dublin and No. 6 Granada of the EBAL. The two leagues were definitely the strongest and a case can be made for all six to land where they did. But SPSV only lost to a 23-2 powerhouse from Arizona, Brophy College Prep. When MaxPreps updated its NCS computer rankings Saturday night, SPSV was fourth, behind Campo, DLS and Northgate. The strength of schedule probably hurt the Bruins, who had the lowest among the top 11 teams in MaxPreps’ rankings.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO