ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Florida rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says

By Dylan Abad
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGtO7_0eDL8qgo00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Rapper Kodak Black was among three people shot Saturday outside a bar in West Hollywood, California, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News , the 24-year-old Florida rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other victims were transported to a local hospital.

The report said the 19-year-old and 60-year-old are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or what sparked the incident outside the club on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows what appeared to be the rapper and a number of others break out into a scuffle before multiple shots were fired.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
West Hollywood, FL
West Hollywood, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Wfla#Nbc News#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy