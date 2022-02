With each day and week that passes, we inch closer and closer towards the NCAA Tournament. March Madness presents one of the greatest postseason events in all of sports, with three weeks of fantastic play as we narrow down 68 contenders into this season’s national championship. We’re already getting a taste of which teams will be the favorites to cut down the nets, but there’s still so much to be determined this season.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO