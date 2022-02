Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO