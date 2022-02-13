ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Person walking on NC 49 shoulder killed in hit-and-run in Alamance County, troopers say

By Justyn Melrose
 1 day ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person walking on the shoulder of N.C. 49 was killed in a hit-and-run in Alamance County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 12:43 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a deadly crash on N.C. 49, near Donelson Way, in Alamance County.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was heading north on N.C. 49 when it hit a person who was walking on the right shoulder.

Investigations believe the crash happened on Friday evening.

Highway Patrol says the suspect vehicle will have damage to the front or front right.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) anytime or the State Highway Patrol office in Alamance County during normal business hours at (336) 570-6809.

Rare Beauty
1d ago

1st it's definitely not fake news. 2nd yes it could have been worded a lot better. and 3rd that lady was missing and she was a diabetic. her family was looking for her. it's sad that she ended up being found this way. Whoever hit her will definitely have to pay. It may not be on mans time but definitely on God time. I wish the person who hit her would have been the person to help her vs make it worse on the family and kill her and then leave her for death. God bless this lady family!!!!

2Chron 7:14
1d ago

So sorry for this tragedy but once again, where do they find these writers 🤔 12:43 pm is lunch time and it wasn't a crash "but they believe the crash happened Friday evening"? WTH?

