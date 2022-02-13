ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

WATCH: Student hits crazy blind-folded half-court shot

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGQLN_0eDL7QXj00

Talk about a one in a million shot! During an in-game contest on Saturday night at the University of St. Thomas, one student completed the impossible by sinking a half-court shot while blindfolded.

The contest took place during a break in the second half of the UST and North Dakota State men’s basketball game.

While teams were going through their strategies, a child and student faced off in an on-court competition, picking a task they must complete out of a hat.

The school shared that the contest called "Pick-a-Play" is meant to give the child competing a relatively easy task like "high five, layup, dribble the ball for 5 seconds," the university said. Meanwhile the students task is meant to be impossible.

The child picked “shoot a layup” out of the hat, a task she was able to complete with ease, while the student picked out “make a shot from half-court blindfolded.”

The student was given two chances to make his somewhat impossible shot, and while the first attempt narrowly whizzed under the rim, the second hit the back iron and went through.

The crowd, a packed house at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, erupted into cheer as the ball went through the net, and the student stood in disbelief that the ball went in.

While these shots usually end with some big check or a new car in the movies, both students were awarded a white St. Thomas baseball cap.

The shot ended up being the best news of the night as the Tommies ended up losing to NDSU.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
msumdragons.com

MSUM Win 3rd Straight, Down Golden Eagles 77-63

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's basketball team built a 22-point halftime lead on its way to a 77-63 win over Minnesota Crookston in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Sunday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead. MSUM has won three in a row and is now 14-11...
MOORHEAD, MN
macalester.edu

Women’s Basketball: Scots Fall on the Road against Bethel

St. Paul, Minn. – The Macalester College women's basketball team continued its season on the road this afternoon against Bethel. The Royals put on a strong performance and the Scots fell, 80-48. The Scots are now 8-15 (6-14 MIAC). The Royals put up the first four points of the...
goldeneaglesports.com

Nathaniel Powell Scores 17, but Golden Eagles Fall on the Road to Dragons 77-63

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team got the lead down to nine points late in the second half, but Minnesota State University Moorhead held off the Golden Eagles for the 77-63 win. MSU Moorhead got the pace early as they opened the game with a 10-0 run.
augsburg.edu

Augsburg men fall to Johnnies 68-65

MINNEAPOLIS – Despite holding the lead for more than 32 minutes during the game, the Augsburg University men's basketball team fell to Saint John's University 68-65 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Conference Play at Si Melby Hall on Saturday afternoon. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Saint John's 68, Augsburg 65. LOCATION: Si...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
WJON

8th Grader Becomes Fastest to 1,000 Points in MN Girls Basketball

CROSBY-IRONTON -- An eighth-grader from Crosby-Ironton has made Minnesota girls basketball history by becoming the fastest player to reach the 1000-point milestone. The Minnesota State High School League says on February 8th Tori Oehrlein scored 43 points in a 69-24 win over Aitkin. It took her just 40 games to...
CROSBY, MN
saintmaryssports.com

Cardinals bury Concordia with 3s

WINONA, Minn. — With temperatures in the single digits, it may have been too cold to rain outside Saturday afternoon, but it was most definitely raining inside the Saint Mary's Gym. Raining threes. The Cardinals set a single-game school record with 15 3-pointers — including seven by Brooklyn Paulson...
gustavus.edu

Men’s Basketball Wins Senior Day 78-67

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team hosted St. Scholastica on Saturday afternoon while honoring its four seniors on their collegiate basketball careers; Benji Lundberg (Sr., Ellendale) Nolan Malo (Sr., Owatonna), Kaleb Feahn (Sr., Waseca), and Pete Lundquist (Sr., Rochester). Gustavus won over the Saints 78-67, improving to 13-7 overall and a 10-5 mark in the conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ust#Tommies#Ndsu
goaugie.com

Four Score in Double Figures as No. 9 Viking Hoops Tallies 11th Straight Win

MANKATO, Minn. – Four players with 15 or more points led the No. 9 Augustana men's basketball team to an 85-74 win over Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota, Saturday evening. Isaac Fink led the way with 22 points while Jameson Bryan set a career-high with 19 points as Tyler Riemersma added 19 points. Adam Dykman was the fourth player in double figures at 15 points.
kroxam.com

UMC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL OVERCOMES 15 POINT SECOND HALF DEFICIT TO STUN NORTHERN STATE

FIRST-QUARTER – Northern State opened the game with the first four points before an Abi Leach (Jr. Wyoming, Minn.) three made it 4-3 Wolves. UMC would then go on a mini 6-2 run to take a 9-6 lead with 7:12 to play in the first quarter. The run was capped off by an Emma Carpenter (Jr. Eagan, Minn.) three. The Wolves responded with a 6-0 run of their own before a Jes Mertens (So. Devils Lake, N.D.) triple tied the game at 12-12. The teams traded a couple of buckets before back-to-back layups from Northern State made it 20-16 late in the quarter. UMC would get a layup from Abi Fraaza (Fr. Birnamwood, Wis.) with 23 seconds remaining in the quarter, and Northern State would take a 20-18 lead after one-quarter of play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marshall Independent

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Marshall gets tripped up by Mankato East

MARSHALL — After falling just short against Pipestone Area on Thursday, the Marshall boys basketball team looked to bounce back against Mankato East. Marshall would find themselves in a large halftime deficit and used a second-half rally but a late push by Mankato East helped them earn a 90-71 victory on Saturday.
MARSHALL, MN
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
winonapost.com

Women’s basketball: Winona State beats Mustangs

Honoring three Warrior seniors and their impressive careers on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU), the Winona State University (WSU) women's basketball team got an important boost from a sophomore as WSU outlasted the Mustangs, 55-52. Second-year forward Alex Dornfeld delivered a career-high 14 points. Emily Kieck and Taylor...
WINONA, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies fall to UMary 90-77

ST. CLOUD, MINN. – The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team fell to the University of Mary 90-77 in Bismarck, North Dakota Saturday afternoon. Caleb Donaldson (Bloomington, Ill. / Bloomington) led with 21 points, while four other Huskies scored in double digits in the loss. St. Cloud State is now 9-16 overall and 5-12 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play.
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis North High School quarterback murdered

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The north Minneapolis community is celebrating the life of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed last week. Deshaun Hill Junior was shot Wednesday about two blocks northeast of Willard Park and later died at a local hospital. He was a star football player and starting quarterback for the North Community High Polars, and on Saturday a balloon release was held on the football field’s 50-yard line. The team will also retire Hill’s jersey number nine. Minneapolis police are still searching for Hill’s killer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault County Register

BEA gymnasts pull solid Section finish

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Blue Earth Area gymnastics team competed in their season Section Meet, against Mankato West, St. Peter, New Ulm, Waseca, Martin County Area (MCA), Faribault and St. James. The Buccaneers put out a solid performance. Blue Earth’s 128.3 score topped St. James’s 102.4 score, Faribault’s 102.625...
BLUE EARTH, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy