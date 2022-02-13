WATCH: Student hits crazy blind-folded half-court shot

Talk about a one in a million shot! During an in-game contest on Saturday night at the University of St. Thomas, one student completed the impossible by sinking a half-court shot while blindfolded.

The contest took place during a break in the second half of the UST and North Dakota State men’s basketball game.

While teams were going through their strategies, a child and student faced off in an on-court competition, picking a task they must complete out of a hat.

The school shared that the contest called "Pick-a-Play" is meant to give the child competing a relatively easy task like "high five, layup, dribble the ball for 5 seconds," the university said. Meanwhile the students task is meant to be impossible.

The child picked “shoot a layup” out of the hat, a task she was able to complete with ease, while the student picked out “make a shot from half-court blindfolded.”

The student was given two chances to make his somewhat impossible shot, and while the first attempt narrowly whizzed under the rim, the second hit the back iron and went through.

The crowd, a packed house at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, erupted into cheer as the ball went through the net, and the student stood in disbelief that the ball went in.

While these shots usually end with some big check or a new car in the movies, both students were awarded a white St. Thomas baseball cap.

The shot ended up being the best news of the night as the Tommies ended up losing to NDSU.