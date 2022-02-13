ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Forget the game: 10 weirdest Super Bowl bets

By Sean Noone
CBS4 Indy
CBS4 Indy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LELkQ_0eDL7Pf000

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation Now ) — With Americans expected to bet big on Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, some viewers who may be watching more for the commercials can still get in on some of the lighter action.

If touchdowns, interceptions and sacks don’t pique your interest, some interesting prop bets might.

What is a prop bet?

According to bookies.com , “A prop bet is a bet that isn’t made on the result of a game, but on an individual player or event in that game. Almost any bet on a game, with the exception of point spread, total and moneyline, can be considered a prop bet.

There are also other types of prop bets, ones that don’t require much football acumen, such as betting on who will win the coin toss or how long the National Anthem will last.

how do the odds work?

For example, +180 means that if you bet $100, you would win $180. On the flip side, -180 means you would need to bet $180 to win $100.

Here are a few of this year’s strangest prop bets:
The Gatorade bath

A Super Bowl tradition is also one of its most popular exotic props, with online sportsbooks offering odds on the color of the Gatorade bath given to the winning coach of the Super Bowl.

Orange has been the most popular color over the years and tops the odds boards once again for 2022.

Color Odds
Orange +200
None +300
Blue +400

Odds as of Feb. 1, 2022. Gatorade Bath Props , according to covers.com.

First Anheuser-Busch brand commercial to run
Brand Odds
Budweiser +170
Bud Light Next +200
Michelob Ultra +400
Cutwater Spirits +450
Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda +600
Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer +700
According to SportsBetListings.com
Length of national anthem
Time Odds
Over 1:35 -130
Under 1:35 -110
According to SportsBetListings.com
First song performed during halftime show

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige are scheduled to play the halftime show.

Song Odds
“California Love” +250
“The Next Episode” +300
“Family Affair” +450
“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” +600
“Lose Yourself” +650
“Drop It Like It’s Hot” +700
“All the Stars” +900
“Still D.R.E.” +900
“HUMBLE” +900
According to SportsBetListings.com
How many songs will be performed
Number of songs Odds
Over 7.5 -140
Under 7.5 -110
According to covers.com
Football food entices at SoFi and at home
Coin toss
Result Odds
Heads -103
Tails -103
Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Jan. 26, 2022
Which celebrity will be shown on tv first
Celebrity Odds
Leonardo DiCaprio +200
Matt Damon +225
Ben Affleck +250
Jennifer Lopez +350
Kim Kardashian +500
According to SportsBetListings.com
Will a Player Propose after the game
Yes/No Odds
Yes +400
No -650
According to gamblingsites.com
Super Bowl betting comes out of the shadows
Who will the game’s MVP reference first in his speech
Mention Odds
Teammates -125
God +225
Family +700
City/Fans +750
Coaches +900
Team Owner +2000
According to SportsBetListings.com
Number of times ‘home field advantage’ mentioned in broadcast
Mentions Odds
Over 1.5 times -140
Under 1.5 times +100
According to SportsBetListings.com
Community Policy