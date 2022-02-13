ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Teen fatally struck by car while crossing busy Brooklyn intersection

By Emily Nadal
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed after a car hit him on Saturday night in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim, Terah Saucier, was crossing Kings Highway and Avenue K when he was struck by a 2012 BMW sedan operated by a 19-year-old, authorities said.

Police arrived at the scene to find Saucier lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his body. EMS transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.

Christina Shaw
1d ago

Lived around the corner from there growing up and I swear every week they were at least two accidents because they use Kings Highway like it's the Indy 500. We even coined Kings Highway and avenue I Dead Man's curve because of the way the road curves in and if you took it at a really high speed it was bad news. It's still there. Rest in peace!🙏

Robert G.
1d ago

The speed cameras do nothing for public safety but it is a cash cow for the city and its contractor

