Teen fatally struck by car while crossing busy Brooklyn intersection

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed after a car hit him on Saturday night in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim, Terah Saucier, was crossing Kings Highway and Avenue K when he was struck by a 2012 BMW sedan operated by a 19-year-old, authorities said.

Police arrived at the scene to find Saucier lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his body. EMS transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.