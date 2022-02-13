Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

Related
abc17news.com
Vernon Jones ends bid for Georgia governor and endorses Perdue in GOP primary against Kemp
Republican candidate Vernon Jones announced Monday he was ending his bid for Georgia governor and would instead run for Congress in 2022. In announcing his decision, Jones threw his support behind former US Sen. David Perdue, whom former President Donald Trump has backed against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary.
Republican state delegate wants to impeach Governor Larry Hogan
A Republican lawmaker who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his run for governor of Maryland introduced a resolution on Thursday to impeach popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, accusing him of “malfeasance in office.”
wfmd.com
Governor Hogan Says He’s Changed Maryland For The Better Over His Two Terms In Office
He says the recent state of emergency put in place for COVID-19 will be lifted on Thursday. Annapolis, Md (KM) During the stare of the state address on Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan talked about how he’s charged Maryland during his two terms in office. “Together, we have changed Maryland for the better by facing our fiscal challenges head on, easing the tax burden and paving the way for historic economic growth and job creation,” he said.
News Channel Nebraska
Moderate GOP governor tears into party's direction: 'I think they're focused on the wrong things'
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland criticized his party Sunday for being "focused on the wrong things," saying its preoccupation with the results of the 2020 election is holding it back from having "a positive, hopeful vision for America." The comments from Hogan, a moderate Republican who frequently speaks out...
Hogan Rips GOP Attacks on Republicans Who Don't Show '100% Fealty' to Trump
The Republican governor called the RNC's characterization of the January 6 riot as "legitimate political discourse" as "insanity."
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Calls to End School Mask Policy
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. “A...
Former senator looks to unite republican party with bid for governor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – David Perdue spent 6 years representing the state of Georgia in Washington, DC as senator. When he lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2021, he considered running again, but changed his mind. Now he has thrown his had in the ring to become the next Governor in the state […]
wsgw.com
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday officially put to rest speculation about whether he will be running for the U.S. Senate, saying that he has no interest in the job. “I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at a press conference. “I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator and that fact has not changed.”
Washington Post
Maryland lawmakers target Gov. Hogan’s self-destructing messages
Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
mymcmedia.org
Hogan Puts to End Rumors of U.S. Senate Run
During a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced any validity to speculations of running for a U.S. Senate seat. “I was certainly humbled by that…but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said. “I spoke with Sen Van Hollen to let him know he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight.”
cbslocal.com
Governor Hogan Aims To Remove Masks In The Classroom
Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Announces New Booster Action Plan
Promotion Kicks Off with $500,000 Drawing Next Tuesday; 10 Weeks of $50,000 Drawings;. Expanding Call and Text-Based Outreach to Eligible Marylanders. Booster Shots to Be Offered at Many Hospital-Based Testing Sites, Vaccine Equity Task Force Expanding Mission to Offer Booster-Focused Clinics. Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, Government House and Stadiums to...
WCBC Radio
Hogan Ends Mask Mandate in State Buildings
With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask...
GOP Maryland Governor Hogan Becomes 'Never Trumper' In 2024
Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says the stakes are "too high" to risk another Trump presidency, according to Fox News Sunday. "With America on the wrong path, the stakes are too high to double down on failure," Hogan said to Fox News. Hogan has been widely viewed as a moderate...
WBOC
Governor Hogan Asks Maryland BOE to Rescind Mask Mandate
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday Maryland governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to the state board of education asking to rescind its school mask requirement. Hogan cited Maryland's rapidly improving COVID metrics, including a positivity rate that's sitting at just over 5 percent. In the letter he said it is critical that Maryland moves toward normalcy for students and parents. Somerset County Superintendent Dr. John Gaddis says his district will go mask optional if the mask mandate is lifted.
Kalman Hettleman: Gov. Hogan Missed the Chance to be an ‘Education Governor’
It wasn’t so long ago that being known as an “education governor” was a steppingstone to national recognition and higher office, Hettleman writes. The post Kalman Hettleman: Gov. Hogan Missed the Chance to be an ‘Education Governor’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Governor Hogan proclaims Lunar New Year Day in Maryland
MARYLAND, (WDVM) — As the state of Maryland continues to work towards diversity and inclusion, Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 1, 2022, as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland. Lunar New Year is a very important tradition to many residents living in Maryland — over 400,000 Asian Americans live in the state. “Words are […]
GOP senator: I'm not here to be a representative of the Republican party
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shares the challenges of being a moderate Republican at a time when partisan politics rules Washington, DC.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Board of Education Responds to Governor Hogan’s Request to End School Mask Policy
Yesterday, Governor Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. The Maryland State...
Washington Post
Virginia’s new lieutenant governor is a Black Republican woman. That identity is more common than you may think.
On Saturday, Winsome Earle-Sears, a Black Republican woman, took the oath of office to become Virginia’s 42nd lieutenant governor. She is Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor and the first immigrant to win statewide office in Virginia. But being Black and Republican is what’s gotten a lot of attention — even though that’s not as unusual as many believe.
