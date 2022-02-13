ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

Wyoming News
 1 day ago

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he believes "there is a pretty large lane of sane Republicans, and they're looking for a voice."

wfmd.com

Governor Hogan Says He’s Changed Maryland For The Better Over His Two Terms In Office

He says the recent state of emergency put in place for COVID-19 will be lifted on Thursday. Annapolis, Md (KM) During the stare of the state address on Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan talked about how he’s charged Maryland during his two terms in office. “Together, we have changed Maryland for the better by facing our fiscal challenges head on, easing the tax burden and paving the way for historic economic growth and job creation,” he said.
Jake Tapper
Larry Hogan
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Calls to End School Mask Policy

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. “A...
wsgw.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday officially put to rest speculation about whether he will be running for the U.S. Senate, saying that he has no interest in the job. “I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at a press conference. “I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator and that fact has not changed.”
Washington Post

Maryland lawmakers target Gov. Hogan’s self-destructing messages

Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
mymcmedia.org

Hogan Puts to End Rumors of U.S. Senate Run

During a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced any validity to speculations of running for a U.S. Senate seat. “I was certainly humbled by that…but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said. “I spoke with Sen Van Hollen to let him know he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight.”
cbslocal.com

Governor Hogan Aims To Remove Masks In The Classroom

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Booster Action Plan

Promotion Kicks Off with $500,000 Drawing Next Tuesday; 10 Weeks of $50,000 Drawings;. Expanding Call and Text-Based Outreach to Eligible Marylanders. Booster Shots to Be Offered at Many Hospital-Based Testing Sites, Vaccine Equity Task Force Expanding Mission to Offer Booster-Focused Clinics. Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, Government House and Stadiums to...
WCBC Radio

Hogan Ends Mask Mandate in State Buildings

With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask...
WBOC

Governor Hogan Asks Maryland BOE to Rescind Mask Mandate

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday Maryland governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to the state board of education asking to rescind its school mask requirement. Hogan cited Maryland's rapidly improving COVID metrics, including a positivity rate that's sitting at just over 5 percent. In the letter he said it is critical that Maryland moves toward normalcy for students and parents. Somerset County Superintendent Dr. John Gaddis says his district will go mask optional if the mask mandate is lifted.
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan proclaims Lunar New Year Day in Maryland

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — As the state of Maryland continues to work towards diversity and inclusion, Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 1, 2022, as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland. Lunar New Year is a very important tradition to many residents living in Maryland — over 400,000 Asian Americans live in the state. “Words are […]
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Board of Education Responds to Governor Hogan’s Request to End School Mask Policy

Yesterday, Governor Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. The Maryland State...
Washington Post

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor is a Black Republican woman. That identity is more common than you may think.

On Saturday, Winsome Earle-Sears, a Black Republican woman, took the oath of office to become Virginia’s 42nd lieutenant governor. She is Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor and the first immigrant to win statewide office in Virginia. But being Black and Republican is what’s gotten a lot of attention — even though that’s not as unusual as many believe.
