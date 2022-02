"Who are you then?" "I'm free." Vertical has revealed the first official trailer for Alice, which just premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival a few weeks ago. The drama involves an interesting story similar to The Village - Sundance sets up film's the concept: "Alice spends her days enslaved on a rural Georgia plantation restlessly yearning for freedom. After a violent clash with plantation owner Paul, Alice flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering that the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned Black activist named Frank, Alice uncovers the lies that have kept her enslaved and the promise of Black liberation." Alice stars Keke Palmer, with Common, Gaius Charles, and Jonny Lee Miller. The second half plays like a 70s blaxploitation film, which is the vibe this trailer is going for. I saw this already and it's not so bad. Worth a look if the premise intrigues you.

