By now, everyone remembers Antonio Brown's infamous outburst on the Buccaneers sideline in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Buccaneers were playing against the New York Jets at MetLife, and after being told to go in despite an injury, Brown stood up for himself and said that he wouldn't do it. This angered Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, which then led to a massive display in which Brown threw some gear into the MetLife stands, and promptly ran off the field.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO