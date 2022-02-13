Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet on Twitter

Related
Elon Musk said he took his kids to Walmart to see the pandemic toilet paper shortage with his own eyes
"If end of the world is coming, I think toilet paper is the least of your problems," Elon Musk said during Tesla's Q4 earnings call.
Tesla fans take victory lap after Biden finally admits Elon Musk created the world’s largest EV manufacturer
A collective sense of validation rippled across the Tesla community on Tuesday, crowned off by a restrained celebration from Elon Musk: a simple emoji signaling ultimate contentment.
Elon Musk shows off massive Starship, the world's tallest rocket, ahead of SpaceX update
Elon Musk's SpaceX has reassembled the world's tallest rocket ahead of a highly anticipated update on the company's Starship program in South Texas. In a series of Twitter posts late Wednesday and today (Feb. 9 and 10), Musk showed off new views of the Starship rocket as it was attached its massive Super Heavy booster at the company's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village. Altogether, the Starship-Super Heavy duo stands 395 feet tall (120 m). That's more than 30 feet (9 m) taller than NASA's massive Saturn V moon rocket.
Elon Musk says he'll eat a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald's accepts dogecoin payments
The suggestion from the Tesla CEO, posted on Twitter on Tuesday, came after the dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus had a back-and-forth with McDonald's.
The teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is now starting a business to monitor the flights of other billionaires
The teen who tried and failed to get $50,000 to stop publicly tracking Elon Musk's flights is now going into business —tracking the flights of other CEOs and business leaders.
Elon Musk Reiterates Warning About 'Population Collapse:' There Aren't Enough People For Earth, Let Alone Mars
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has again warned that the world should be worried about a “population collapse.”. What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk dwelt on the rapidly declining birth rates around the world and its impending threat to human civilization. “If there aren’t enough...
New York Post
Jack Sweeney, teen who tracks Elon Musk’s private plane, gets job offer from NetJets rival
Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old college kid who ran afoul of Elon Musk by running a Twitter account that tracks his private jet, has already parlayed the viral exchange into a career opportunity. The tech-savvy teenager told The Post that Stratos Jet Charters, an Orlando-based private charter flight firm, was impressed...
MySanAntonio
Elon Musk Rips Into Joe Biden, Canadian Government: 'This Is the Path to Tyranny'
Hell hath no fury like an Elon Musk scorned by the government. The ever-contentious Tweeter took to the social-media platform on Thursday to hit back at the Biden administration after the President spoke about the future of electric vehicles in America and seemed to have left Musk’s Tesla off the list of impactful companies.
Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet
Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
Elon Musk's $40 million tweet comes back to bite him again
In August 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a very expensive tweet. In announcing he was considering taking the electric automaker private, observers saw it as a way to annoy short-sellers, but the announcement still sent investors scrambling, caused regulators to fine Tesla $20 million, and created a class-action lawsuit that looks like it will head to trial. The 2018 tweet set off a chain of events that continued on Monday, when new information about federal oversight was made public.
Meta’s historic stock drop cost Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth. Only Elon Musk has lost more
Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world's wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company's value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.
Elon Musk got into a debate with a teenager who’s tweeting the location of his private jet. It didn’t go well
Elon Musk has learned a lesson that parents around the world have known for a while: It's a Herculean effort to get a teenager who has dug his heels in to change his mind.
New York Post
Elon Musk: GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally
Tesla founder Elon Musk slammed GoFundMe for hypocrisy after the fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates. “Double-standard?” quipped Musk on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of a June 2020 tweet GoFundMe posted in support of Seattle’s lawless CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an “autonomous zone” where riots broke out and police were not permitted to enter.
Some Tesla customers who paid $100 to reserve a Cybertruck 2 years ago say they're frustrated with customer service but still prepared to wait
Some Tesla customers said the Cybertruck is worth waiting for, but one said he cancelled his refund due to lack of contact from Elon Musk's company.
luxurylaunches.com
Elon Musk, the second-richest person on earth is haggling with a 19-year-old to stop stalking his private jet on Twitter for a measly $50,000.
Elon Musk is a creator! With Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, he aims to change how the world travels and lives. A while ago, Musk met with another creator, Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old but certainly didn’t like his creation and wanted the teenager to shut it down. Sweeney built a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s private flights. The college freshman made a Twitter bot, @ElonJet, that follows the flight movements of the tech billionaire, who is worth $242 billion. Indeed, a security risk for the Space X founder, Musk, got in touch with Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM last fall.
Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people's skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery
Neuralink's tech could help study and treat neurological disorders. Musk also claims it could one day meld human consciousness with AI.
How Elon Musk’s SpaceX lost 40 Starlink satellites—reportedly worth as much as $20 million—all at once
Elon Musk's Starlink operation lost 40 out of 49 satellites it launched into the Earth's upper atmosphere on Wednesday, as a geomagnetic storm knocked out the majority of the fleet. The loss, which could have cost Musk's SpaceX as much as $20 million, is a setback for Musk's revolutionary internet infrastructure plan and a blemish on SpaceX's otherwise stellar record.
Astronomers create new global force to stop Elon Musk’s internet satellites hiding killer asteroids
A union of astronomers is taking action to protect the study of the night sky from the effects of the thousands of satellites launched by companies such as SpaceX.Huge systems of satellites known as megaconstellations, including the thousands Elon Musk’s private space company has launched to create the Starlink network, leave bright streaks across images taken by astronomers’ telescopes.Starlink satellites are leaving 35 more traces in photographs than they were two years ago, with one now being found every ten days.Now, the International Astronomical Union has established a new organisation to try to combat this phenomenon.The new Centre for the...
Elon Musk's new Starship video is like a Dune-themed space odyssey
This week SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that Starship could be orbital by March 2022. The announcement was received with great interest as the spacecraft is Musk's best hope for getting humanity to Mars. It comes as no surprise therefore that SpaceX released a mesmerizing video that features what can...
Elon musk’s teen tormentor now exposing private jet movements of other billionaires after refusing his offer of $5k to quit
The teenager who refused Elon Musk’s offer of $5k to stop tracking his private jet has now decided to go after other billionaires.Jack Sweeney, who runs the Twitter bot page Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) that monitors the Tesla owner’s private jet’s movements, made Musk a counteroffer of $50,000 to stop the tracking but the SpaceX owner didn’t respond to that. He instead blocked him on social media.Now Mr Sweeney is set to go after other billionaires such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other high-profile businesspeople.Mr Musk had asked the 19-year-old freshman at the University of Florida to stop...
