Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet on Twitter

Wyoming News
 1 day ago

A teenager figured out how to track the movements of Elon Musk's private jet and posted the information on Twitter. Musk personally reached out to ask him to stop. Sweeney says he is holding out for a free Tesla.

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

