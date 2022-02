Folding sheets of metal might be an easy task for robots, but its benefits to manufacturing and the environment are no small matter. Personal mobility vehicles have become more trendy in the past years, especially with the introduction of electric scooters and bikes. Traditional fuel engine motorcycles and scooters, however, are still the most dominant types of transportation under this category. While their effects on the environment during use are already well-known, the negative impact that they have during the manufacturing process is less so. One Swedish company is trying to change all that by having a robot that practically folds steel as if it were paper.

