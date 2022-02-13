ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

How the Low Carb Diet Can Help You Lose Weight

By Robert Born
boxrox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA low carb diet is one that limits your consumption of carbohydrates, especially those found in bread, pasta, cereal, and sugary foods. It is believed that consuming less carbohydrates can help stabilise your blood sugar levels and drop your insulin levels, which can in turn help manage type 2 diabetes and...

dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
Brazil
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

Eating enough protein is essential. Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also supports a number of bodily functions that help your body work, and feel, its best. As you age, protein becomes even more important. Some foods are richer in protein than others, and with as busy as life is these days, it’s important to follow a diet that maximizes your benefit. What is the best protein to eat, especially as you age? We asked Carrie Bonfitto, author of What to Cook, Why to Eat It, exactly what protein you should be eating to keep your health on track for the long term.
sixtyandme.com

Foods that Can Help If You Suffer from Liver Disease

Have you been told you have fatty liver disease or are at risk for developing it? Research estimates that as many as 25% of the US population has this condition. That’s close to 100,000,000 people!. It may be asymptomatic in many, but having it is indicative of a high...
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
shefinds

The One Drink Experts Say You Could Be Having At Bedtime To Speed Up Fat Burn

Sleep is crucial for the betterment of all parts of your body, so if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s super important to catch enough z’s. We spoke with health experts about one drink that could help speed up the burning of fat while you sleep. If consumed while winding down and preparing for bedtime, this drink can benefit your body in many ways. Read on for tips and reasons why it’s worth a try— plus it’ll warm you up this winter, too!
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat

Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet explains. Unlike subcutaneous fat, the type of fat that can be seen and felt, visceral fat can produce chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and “place these individuals at higher risk for serious health issues.” Yikes!
