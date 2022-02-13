ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York

By Aliza Chasan
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lucky people bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 from New York stores.

Two third-prize winning tickets were from the Saturday drawing. They were sold at the Tulip Card and Gift Store on Tulip Avenue in Floral Park and Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill.

The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.  The winning numbers for the Saturday Powerball drawing were:  8-10-21-41-62. The Powerball was 7.

Players can securely check their Powerball tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

