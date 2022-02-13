ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford animal shelter holds “Furball”

By Jack Baudoin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal welfare non-profit hosted their annual fundraiser on Saturday.

Paws Humane Society welcomed the community to their “Furball” at the Radisson in Rockford. Money collected helps more rescues find their forever homes.

Susan Golan, executive director of the Paws Humane Society, credits the community’s support for keeping them running.

“Groups like Paws couldn’t exist without the community, we’re completely funded by donations,” Golan said. “Without the community’s support and loving our organization, we would cease to be.”

A familiar face wat at Saturday’s event. Eyewitness News’ evening anchor Eric Wilson emceed the “Furball” to help fundraise for the non-profit. Residents who were at the event could weigh in on what the Wilson family should name their new puppy, Stark or Sully.

