The New England College Women's Hockey Team wraps up the regular season as they take on No. 3 Elmira College at 3:00 pm out in New York. New England College (3-18-1, 0-15-0 NEHC) is looking to end the regular season on a high note. Emily Lenzen leads the Pilgrims with nine goals and 13 points, while Cassie Kelly is second on the team with six goals. AK Fuentes and Kaylee Cross pace the team with five assists. During the second semester, Sean D'urso and Hannah Podvey have split time, as the duo combines for a 4.32 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO