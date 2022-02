The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion has been billed as being the culmination of both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series of films, but according to producer Frank Marshall, fans shouldn't count on the cinematic franchise going extinct, as there will "absolutely" be more films in the series. However, given the finality of the upcoming sequel, the filmmaker noted that the minds behind the series will regroup to determine the best way to move forward with the series, while the animated Netflix series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will keep the spirit of the franchise alive as fans wait for the next film. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10th.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO