Public Safety

Police clear last remaining protesters from key bridge between the U.S. and Canada

 1 day ago
The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, has moved an important step closer to reopening after police cleared and arrested a lingering group of protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Police in Windsor, Ontario, the Canadian municipality just across the bridge from Detroit, said...

Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
PROTESTS
AFP

Canada province lifts all Covid restrictions amid protests

Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
PROTESTS
WOKV

Canada police arrive to remove protesters at US border

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Canadian police moved in Saturday to remove protesters who have disrupted Canada-US trade at a major bridge border crossing, though several trucks remained blocking traffic. Many protesters began driving away as police approached shortly after dawn. They had spent the night at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
ADVOCACY
Springfield News Sun

Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. It was not...
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Ottawa declares a state of emergency as anti-vaccine mandate protesters lay ‘siege’ to Canada’s capital city

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The mayor of Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, declared a state of emergency on Sunday as thousands of protesters, led by the country’s so-called Freedom Convoy of truck drivers, occupied the city center in objection to the nation’s COVID restrictions.
PROTESTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

TORONTO — (AP) — The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.
U.S. POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Canadian authorities Friday turned up the legal and public pressure on protesters to lift their blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning: “This unlawful activity has to end and it will end.”. Federal, provincial and...
PROTESTS
AFP

Canada protests against Covid measures set to ramp up

A week-long occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates was set to ramp up Saturday with thousands of demonstrators expected to pile into Ottawa while other cities also braced for protests. The number of protesters in Ottawa had peaked at several thousand last Saturday, according to officials, before dwindling to a few hundred by midweek.
PROTESTS
thecentersquare.com

Midwest truckers watching Canadian convoy protest closely

(The Center Square) – Truckers throughout the Midwest are watching closely to see what happens with the convoy in Canada protesting that country’s COVID-19 mandates. The protest with large trucks blocking major routes in Canada and parking in the streets of Ottawa has been ongoing since late January.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario/WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Protesters opposing pandemic restrictions flouted a court order and emergency rules, continuing to occupy a vital Canada-U.S. trade corridor early on Saturday, hours after a judge granted an injunction to end the blockade that has crippled North America's well-knitted auto industry. Prime Minister Justin...
PROTESTS
The Independent

When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?

The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.The truckers originally set out from Prince Rupert in the far east of British Columbia on 23 January to express their anger at the loss of vaccine exemption status for cross-border drivers, meaning that the unvaxxed returning from assignments in the US faced a gruelling 14-day quarantine period.The issue only ever affected around 16,000 hauliers – given that 85...
PROTESTS
