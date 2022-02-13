The Houston Rockets Move On From The Daniel Theis Acquisition

Don’t look now, but the Utah Jazz (35-21) are on a five game winning streak at home after a tough battle against the Nuggets to kick off February and blowout wins against the Nets, Warriors, and Magic, with a come-from-behind fight against the Knicks thrown in for good measure. While January was probably the most atrocious month of Jazz basketball in the Quin Snyder era, this Jazz team has looked so much better with Donovan Mitchell back and a swap to starting second year player Udoka Azuibuike. The Jazz made a pretty significant change at the trade deadline, sending out fan favorite and team legend Joe Ingles alongside recent draftee Elijah Hughes for 2019 first round pick Nickel Alexander Walker from the Pelicans via Portland, who may be the defensive guard the Jazz desperately need.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO