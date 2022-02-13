ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Houston Rockets Move On From The Daniel Theis Acquisition

By Rahat Huq
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After much anticipation, the only trade the Houston Rockets made on Thursday’s trade deadline was to send center Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a package comprised of guard Dennis Schroder, Bruno Fernando, and Enes Freedom. The Rockets quickly leaked that Freedom would be waived....

FanSided

Celtics news & rumors: Daniel Theis a ‘savvy’ addition; No on Robin Lopez

While the NBA Trade Deadline was underwhelming for some Boston Celtics fans, it was a quite productive one for Brad Stevens, who feels he made his team better. Along with the acquisition of Derrick White, who already made his mark on the team with an impressive debut against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics are bringing back big man Daniel Theis who they acquired in the deal for Dennis Schröder.
NBA
theperrychief.com

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Utah Jazz (35-21) host the Houston Rockets (15-40) Monday at Vivint Arena for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Rocketsvs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Houston has lost eight of its last nine games (2-7 against the...
NBA
MySanAntonio

Eric Gordon happy to stay in Houston; Rockets eyeing Nets draft picks

The Rockets continued their losing ways last week, falling 120-107 to the New Orleans Pelicans and then again to the Pelicans on Tuesday, 110-97. They got blown out by the Raptors on Thursday, 139-120 after an uneventful trade deadline. The Rockets (15-40), who are last in the Western Conference, are...
NBA
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder set to make Rockets debut Monday

Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Schroder is expected to be available for the first time since the Rockets acquired him from the Boston Celtics last week. He will likely work as the primary backup point guard to Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA
RealGM

Daniel Theis Waived Trade Bonus To Facilitate Trade To Celtics

Daniel Theis could have made significant extra money by being traded to the Boston Celtics, but he chose to waive the bonus in order for the trade to go through. The Celtics were looking for increased flexibility under the luxury tax line and may have looked at other options, had Theis not forfeited his bonus.
NBA
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis (trade pending) unavailable for Celtics Sunday

Daniel Theis (trade pending) will not be available for the Boston Celtics' Sunday afternoon game against the Atlanta Hawks. Theis will be coming over to the Celtics from the Houston Rockets via trade, but will not play in today's contest against the Hawks while the trade officially processes. Theis had...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Enes Freedom#The Miami Heat#The Chicago Bulls#Dnp
RealGM

Daishen Nix, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Contract

Daishen Nix and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract. Nix has widely been considered the best prospect in the G League and was previously on a Two-Way contract. Nix went undrafted in 2021 after spending the 20-21 season with the G League Ignite.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Daryl Morey predicting NBA title after James Harden trade?

Daryl Morey is coming in hot with his victory lap after successfully getting James Harden back. The Philadelphia 76ers GM Morey posted a video to his Instagram Story on Saturday of his reunion with Harden after acquiring the former MVP from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade earlier this week.
NBA
ESPN

Gobert back, Mitchell leads way for Jazz in win over Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 and Rudy Gobert returned for the Utah Jazz in their 135-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Before he was ejected with his second technical foul with 6:33 to play, Gobert had 14...
NBA
cw39.com

Houston Rockets take on Utah Jazz, looks to end 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (15-40, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup against Utah as losers of four games in a row. The Jazz are 21-11 in Western Conference games. Utah is 11-5 when it has fewer turnovers...
NBA
slcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz look to end their home streak against the Rockets on a good note

Don’t look now, but the Utah Jazz (35-21) are on a five game winning streak at home after a tough battle against the Nuggets to kick off February and blowout wins against the Nets, Warriors, and Magic, with a come-from-behind fight against the Knicks thrown in for good measure. While January was probably the most atrocious month of Jazz basketball in the Quin Snyder era, this Jazz team has looked so much better with Donovan Mitchell back and a swap to starting second year player Udoka Azuibuike. The Jazz made a pretty significant change at the trade deadline, sending out fan favorite and team legend Joe Ingles alongside recent draftee Elijah Hughes for 2019 first round pick Nickel Alexander Walker from the Pelicans via Portland, who may be the defensive guard the Jazz desperately need.
NBA
Fox News

China-basher Enes Kanter Freedom gets traded, then waived by the Houston Rockets. Coincidence?

The Houston Rockets are waiving Enes Kanter Freedom after acquiring the center via trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As teams raced to get transactions done before the NBA’s trade deadline concluded on Thursday at 3 p.m. (ET), Boston shipped a package including Kanter Freedom to Houston in exchange for center Daniel Theis —who previously played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2020.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics - Houston Rockets trade swapping Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando for Daniel Theis reportedly complete

The trade sending veteran big man Daniel Theis back to the Boston Celtics in exchange for reserve point guard Dennis Schroder, center Enes Kanter Freedom and back-up big Bruno Fernando to the Houston Rockets is finally complete. according to new reporting from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Fiegen. Evidently, the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets have decision to make this week with open roster spot

Shortly after Thursday’s trade agreement with Boston involving Daniel Theis and Dennis Schroder, the Houston Rockets made it clear that veteran big man Enes Freedom (formerly Kanter) would not be sticking around. His inclusion was simply for salary matching reasons and to ease the financial burden on the Celtics from their 2021-22 team payroll.
NBA
