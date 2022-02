Here in the U.S., a nation with a large number of people who can claim Irish ancestry (nearly 10% of us, according to the U.S. Census), we seem to have forgotten our foodie roots. As far as many of us are concerned, Irish cooking begins and ends with corned beef, cabbage, and Guinness. Well, it seems we may be way off base here. Popular dishes in Ireland include lamb stew, colcannon, Dublin coddle, shepherd's pie, and a good hearty Irish breakfast.

