Local Highland Strip store burglarized overnight, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
police lights staff photo

Memphis Police are investigating after a local store was burglarized overnight.

Officers responded to the 500 block of S. Highland Street at the Bad Timing store for a prowler call just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

As officers arrived, two men ran out of the store, got into a white Infiniti and left the scene, police said.

According to officials, police followed the car but lost it at Park and Josephine.

It is unknown what items were taken or the value of the items, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

This isn’t the first time Bad Timing has been burglarized.

According to previous FOX13 reports, Bad Timing was burglarized on Dec. 7 and more than $70,000 worth of clothes and sneakers were stolen right out of the store that day.

