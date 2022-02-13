Candy Is Better On Sale, Aged Like Cheese

It is pleasurable to think of ripening tomatoes, the undeniably summery scent of bruised tomato leaves, and all the joys of eating a sun-warmed fruit fresh off the vine. And it is wise to be thinking of them now because the early bird catches the worm (or the ripe tomato). It is true that tomatoes can be started off as late as early April, but if you have space and a little heat in the form of a propagator, those started off this month will ripen sooner and taste sweeter for it.

