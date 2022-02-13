ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mixed up 2 Black legislators and congratulated the wrong one for a Black History Month speech

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukl9n_0eDL6LPX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0yPD_0eDL6LPX00
Virginia State Senators Mamie Locke (L) and Louise Lucas (R), with Senator Creigh Deeds in the centre in 2014.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • Glenn Youngkin texted the wrong Black state senator to congratulate her for a Black History Month speech.
  • Louise Lucas tweeted side-by-side photos of herself and the other Black senator, which she told Youngkin to "study."
  • Youngkin apologized for the gaffe and said he was multitasking while watching the speech remotely.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin mistook one Black legislator for another when he complimented the wrong one for a speech for Black History Month.

Democratic state senator Louise Lucas revealed on Twitter that Republican Youngkin texted her to congratulate her for the floor speech, but it was actually delivered by another state senator, Mamie Locke.

Lucas tweeted out side-by-side portraits of herself and Locke, and encouraged the governor to "study the photos."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQTHl_0eDL6LPX00
Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

The state senator told The Washington Post that Youngkin texted her to say he was "moved" by her floor speech discussing Black History Month.

Lucas replied: "Governor Youngkin, thanks for the compliment about the Black History Month floor speech but, it was given by Senator Locke. You are correct it was a moving speech. I hope to be enlightening when I speak later this week. Louise."

"Goodness … so sorry about the confusion," Youngkin wrote in response. "I will send her a note. Thanks for the note back!"

In a statement issued on Friday, cited by The Post, Youngkin explained that he had been multitasking while watching the speech remotely, which caused the mix-up.

"I had the floor speeches on while doing too many things at once earlier this week. I made a mistake and I apologized to Senator Lucas right away," the statement said.

Lucas said that she had initially planned to keep Youngkin's gaffe private, but decided to reveal it publicly after a dispute over a Republican Cabinet pick, Andrew Wheeler as secretary of natural and historic resources.

She took to Twitter to share several memes mocking the Republican governor for the mishap.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 169

CaliCritic
1d ago

this is news when the new governor makes an isolated mistake.....but not news when BIDEN HASN'T GOT ANYONES NAME RIGHT SINCE HIS ELECTION....AND EVEN BEFORE! FAKE NEWS WON'T TALK ABOUT THE THOUSANDS OF MEMES AND OUTRIGHT LIES BY BIDEN! BIDENS FORGETFULNESS HAS NOT BEEN MENTIONED ONCE BY FAKE NEWS MEDIA AND CERTAINLY NOTHING MENTIONED ABOUT HIS DIMENTIA, NOR A COGNITIVE TEST, BUT ALL AMERICANS SEE BUDENS STRUGGLES WITH ALZHEIMERS!!! FAKE NEWS WHERE YOU AT....CRICKETS!

Reply(39)
41
Bootboyrick
1d ago

One of my best friends is Black. There have been times when I am describing a white person like me. This happened often when we were looking at girls. He MORE THAN ONCE said to me. “All you white folks look alike to me.” It’s an honest mistake. It happens.

Reply(7)
13
Pamela Krosp Gannon
20h ago

Just an innocent mistake from a guy that has never been a politician or in the news much. Get over it.

Reply
16
