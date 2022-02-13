Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mixed up 2 Black legislators and congratulated the wrong one for a Black History Month speech

Virginia State Senators Mamie Locke (L) and Louise Lucas (R), with Senator Creigh Deeds in the centre in 2014. Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Glenn Youngkin texted the wrong Black state senator to congratulate her for a Black History Month speech.

Louise Lucas tweeted side-by-side photos of herself and the other Black senator, which she told Youngkin to "study."

Youngkin apologized for the gaffe and said he was multitasking while watching the speech remotely.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin mistook one Black legislator for another when he complimented the wrong one for a speech for Black History Month.

Democratic state senator Louise Lucas revealed on Twitter that Republican Youngkin texted her to congratulate her for the floor speech, but it was actually delivered by another state senator, Mamie Locke.

Lucas tweeted out side-by-side portraits of herself and Locke, and encouraged the governor to "study the photos."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

The state senator told The Washington Post that Youngkin texted her to say he was "moved" by her floor speech discussing Black History Month.

Lucas replied: "Governor Youngkin, thanks for the compliment about the Black History Month floor speech but, it was given by Senator Locke. You are correct it was a moving speech. I hope to be enlightening when I speak later this week. Louise."

"Goodness … so sorry about the confusion," Youngkin wrote in response. "I will send her a note. Thanks for the note back!"

In a statement issued on Friday, cited by The Post, Youngkin explained that he had been multitasking while watching the speech remotely, which caused the mix-up.

"I had the floor speeches on while doing too many things at once earlier this week. I made a mistake and I apologized to Senator Lucas right away," the statement said.

Lucas said that she had initially planned to keep Youngkin's gaffe private, but decided to reveal it publicly after a dispute over a Republican Cabinet pick, Andrew Wheeler as secretary of natural and historic resources.

She took to Twitter to share several memes mocking the Republican governor for the mishap.