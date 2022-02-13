ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: It's back to February for today! Snow has been falling through the morning into the afternoon

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome areas are already reporting up...

www.wfsb.com

Weather
Environment
KSNT

Warm start to the week ahead of midweek storm system

Temperatures should be really pleasant for today as our winds remain fairly light out of the west with highs in the low to middle 50s. By Tuesday we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February. That’s all thanks to the return of a southerly breeze, which could gust as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
KWQC

Potential winter storm by Thursday morning?

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned for years, has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Slick Roads, Blowing Snow Could Affect Monday Morning Commute

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities got about an inch of accumulation during Sunday’s snowfall, which bled into Monday morning. Though winds are light, blowing snow could also be a concern as commuters hit the roads. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the system is swirling over central Minnesota but will push off into western Wisconsin late Sunday. Those who traveled to watch the Super Bowl are advised to take it easy driving home. Monday (Valentine’s Day) is starting off chilly, but will bring a slight warmup, with temperatures climbing into the teens. Expect a bit of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. The warming trend looks to continue into Tuesday, when the mercury could hit 30 degrees. While the warmth will linger into Wednesday, another cooldown looks to be in store for Thursday. The winter-weather rollercoaster continues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wjol.com

Thursday: A Major Winter Storm

While it is still 4 days away, there is an increasing chance for a MAJOR WINTER STORM to impact the Chicago area. The GFS or Global Forecast System has been inconsistent with the track of the storm and potential snowfield. While the model shows high snowfall totals, it has jogged back and forth several times.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Snow and cold to return this week, light accumulations expected

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM this afternoon until 11 AM Tuesday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys and 3 to 5 inches over the higher terrain and mountain passes. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect...
ENVIRONMENT
939theeagle.com

NWS: snow, ice possible in mid-Missouri later this week

While temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbia and Jefferson City, a cold front will move in Wednesday that could bring snow and/or ice. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that a low pressure system will move into the region between Wednesday and Thursday. There will be widespread rain first, and Charboneau says the NWS is still determining the track. He also says timing is unclear.
COLUMBIA, MO
KEYT

Monday morning forecast February 14th

Temperatures are leaping down on Valentine's Day, putting most areas in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Despite the drop, temperatures will stay a tad above average. Onshore flow is returning Monday, bringing with it morning fog to the Central Coast and some spots of the South Coast, plus an abrupt change in temperature. There is a dense fog advisory for the Central Coast until 9 am and visibility may reach below a quarter mile.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kshb.com

From 60s to a chance of snow in the next three days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Very windy warm up Tuesday with an elevated fire danger. Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning is in effect Tuesday. A big storm system targets our area Wednesday-Thursday. Chance for accumulating snow looks likely Thursday morning; Questions on track of storm and where the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

