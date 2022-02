Rebel Wilson wished Aaron Rodgers ‘congratulations’ after his MVP win at the NFL Honors, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. Rebel Wilson, 41, had her fan girl moment with Aaron Rodgers, 48! The How To Be Single actress made her way over to the Green Bay Packer at the NFL Honors event on February 10, 2022 after he won MVP. “Many of the players and celebs were outside and backstage at the YouTube Theater for the NFL Honors looking to get on golf carts that led them to their cars or the nearby after party,” an eyewitness from the event spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO