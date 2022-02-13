ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Who is Jerry Demings, Orange County’s first African American mayor?

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axJDL_0eDL5ZPq00
Jerry Demings Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings during a press conference on October 21, 2021. (Nick Papantonis)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jerry L. Demings was born June 12, 1959, in Orlando, Florida.

The son of a taxi driver and a housekeeper, Demings is the youngest of five children, by virtue of being born 30 minutes after his twin brother.

Demings, along with his brother, graduated from Jones High School in 1977 before attending Florida State University.

There, he graduated with a degree in finance and accounting before earning his master’s degree in business administration from Everest College.

After graduation, Deming’s journey into law enforcement began while he was working for an accounting firm in Orlando.

The FBI, looking to combat white-collar crime, was recruiting accountants and people with financial backgrounds.

After Demings applied to be a bank examiner with the FDIC, an FBI recruiter suggested he add some law enforcement experience to his credentials.

‘I’m very upfront’: Meet Mable Butler, 95, ‘the matriarch of Black politics in Orlando’

Demings joined the Orlando Police department in 1981 after graduating from the J.C. Stone Memorial Police Academy.

What started out as a stepping stone to an FBI job would turn into a 21-year-long career as he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Orlando’s first Black chief of police in 1998.

After his retirement from the department in 2002, he was appointed director of public safety for Orange County, a position he held until 2008.

In 2008 Demings made history again when was elected as the first African-American sheriff of Orange County.

He would be reelected twice more before achieving another first on Dec. 4, 2018, when he was sworn in as the first African-American mayor of Orange County.

Demings and his wife, Congresswoman Val Demings, have three sons and five grandchildren.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 39

4MARYJANE
1d ago

He needs to take a speech class so people can understand what he is trying to say. It sounds like garbage coming out of his mouth

Reply(4)
16
Jay Lopes
1d ago

Nice story and good for him. He's just not a good Mayor. Both he and his wife are pro lock downs and mandates. I hope they're both voted out.

Reply
14
Just Want Facts
1d ago

When are they going to ask his wife where her police issued gun went. The one she falsely reported stolen from her car when in actuality she illegally brought it into her gym locker? Who helped he cover this crime up, and why wasn’t she charged?

Reply(4)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando State Rep. introduces legislation proposing mold protections for tenants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida lawmakers are proposing legislation that would put protections into place for tenants regarding mold in their homes. Rep. Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando) and Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens) said the Toxic Mold Protections Act would establish the Toxic Mold Protection Advisory Council to works with the Florida Department of Health to assist in developing limits, standards and guidelines for mold in indoor environments.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AG Moody launches Hearts 4 Heroes Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is challenging Floridians to show their love for law enforcement through the Hearts 4 Heroes Challenge. The challenge is a simple way to show appreciation for those who risk their safety to protect ours, Moody said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

OIA busiest airport in Florida, 7th in the nation in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — More passengers flew in and out of Orlando International Airport last year than any other airport in the state, officials said Monday. Airport officials said 40.3 million passengers traveled through OIA in 2021, up more than 86% from 2020. That number is still down from pre-pandemic levels when it saw 50.6 million travelers in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida on Monday released an autopsy report and other documents related to the death last year of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man whom officials said admitted to killing his 22-year-old fiancee, Gabby Petito, months before his own death. The documents, released by the...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Val Demings
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy