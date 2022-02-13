ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

By Priyasha Bhowmik
 1 day ago

Turf Moor witnessed a clash between Liverpool and home side Burnley this afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side, who are unbeaten at home in the league since last September, currently sit at the bottom of the table, rubbing their hands at the prospect of causing an upset for second played Liverpool.

In a very long time, Liverpool had a fully fit squad for their manager to pick from, with Jurgen Klopp opting for the iconic Salah-Mané-Firmino trio today in attack.

Diogo Jota was supposed to start instead of Sadio Mané, but couldn't due to a dead leg yesterday. He was named on the bench.

New signing Luis Diaz was another sparkling name on the bench, along with Harvey Eliott.

Liverpool emerged victorious after a tough, rainy day in Burnley, a goal from Fabinho Tavares securing the three points for the Reds, who are now nine points off first place with a game in hand.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8.5

Man of the match, by a respectable margin as well. He was almost a one-man army for Liverpool in the defence. Some Burnley chances he saved were offside but were examples of excellent goalkeeping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GZQz_0eDL5Wlf00
IMAGO / Action Plus

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7

Pretty average game by his standards. His cross did lead up to the winner though.

JOEL MATIP 6

Looked poor and out of control. Seemed quite disoriented and disrupted the defence.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 6.5

Bad day at the office for the centre backs, despite keeping a clean sheet. Burnley were getting into the Liverpool half too easy by kicking a ball over their heads.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 7.5

Nothing remarkable but decent job.

FABINHO TAVARES 8

With his sixth goal of the season and fifth of 2022, he remains Liverpool's top scorer this year. He was not perfect in midfield today, which was a bit shaky in the first half, but he did the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkVv8_0eDL5Wlf00
IMAGO / Sportimage

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

A couple of brilliant crosses in the first half but that was it. His legs looked done and he was slowing down attacks.

NABY KEITA 8

Very good day for the Guinea captain, many attacking moves were coming through him. He was solid defensively as well.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Put his head on the line for Fabinho's goal, his only noticeable contribution in the game really, but one of the biggest.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 5.5

It was hard to even notice he was on the pitch for 90 minutes. He did nothing, absolutely nothing, and it is not even an exaggeration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26b20F_0eDL5Wlf00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

MOHAMED SALAH 6

He was getting in good positions but was either losing his mind or was getting fouled. He seemed hungry for more but it couldn't really amount to anything. He could have given a glorious assist to Diogo Jota to seal the game late but he fluffed it with a bad pass.

SUBSTITUTES

THIAGO ALCANTARA 7.5

Changed the entire dynamic of the midfield from the moment he came on. Liverpool became more in control.

DIOGO JOTA 6

Couldn't impact the game how Klopp would have wanted him to but he could have scored if he had gotten a better pass from his counterpart on the right-wing.

JAMES MILNER N/A

The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Surprising Update On James Milner Contract Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on James Milner as the midfielder approaches the end of his contract at the club in the summer. The 36-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 and has been hugely influential on and off the pitch, helping them win the Champions League and their first League Championship for 30 years.
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
BBC

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5). Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).
LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

